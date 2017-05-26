Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Trilogy Energy Corp. (TET-T) says it's selling about 9.75 net sections of Duvernay mineral rights in its Kaybob Duvernay play in Alberta and its 11-per-cent interest in a non-operated gas plant for $60-million.

