Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) closed its previously announced $2-billion line of credit facility with a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and said it has an agreement with a third party for the sale of approximately $252-million of residential mortgages.
