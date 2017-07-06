Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T) says it's buying Apache Canada Ltd. for about $459.5-million and is also merging with Trilogy Energy Corp.(TET-T).
"These transactions represent Paramount's next significant resource capture, building on the transformation of the company we initiated in 2016," Paramount CEO Jim Riddell stated in a release after markets closed on Thursday.Report Typo/Error
Paramount Resources Ltd$18.74-0.25(-1.32%)
Trilogy Energy Corp$4.54-0.12(-2.58%)
