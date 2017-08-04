Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Pure Technologies Ltd. (PUR-T) reported second quarter revenue of $33.7-million, up 16 per cent from a year earlier.

Net income improved 36 per cent to $1.3-million. Earnings per share came in at 2 cents, which is the same as for the second quarter a year ago.

