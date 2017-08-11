Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T) reported revenue of $154.9-million in the second quarter compared to $43.9-million a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $103-million.
