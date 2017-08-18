Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) says it has completed the final tranche of a previously announced arrangement to sell certain commercial mortgage assets.

To date, Home Capital says it has received a total of about $1.2-billion on the sale and discharges of commercial mortgages in connection with its initiatives to increase liquidity.

