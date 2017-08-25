Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) says it's buying Visilift, LLC for $5-million (U.S.)

It said $3.5-million of the purchase price will be payable immediately, with the balance payable upon completion of certain post-closing conditions, including the transfer of production activities to Savaria's manufacturing facilities in Brampton, Ont.

