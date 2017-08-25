Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

TMX Group Inc. signage is seen at the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) in this file photo.
TMX Group Inc. signage is seen at the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) in this file photo. (Pawel Dwulit/Bloomberg)

Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) says it's buying Visilift, LLC for $5-million (U.S.) 

It said $3.5-million of the purchase price will be payable immediately, with the balance payable upon completion of certain post-closing conditions, including the transfer of production activities to Savaria's manufacturing facilities in Brampton, Ont. 

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

