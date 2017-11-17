Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN-T) says it has waived conditions and will acquire 100-per-cent of a four-property light industrial portfolio for $35-million.

The REIT said the acquisitions will be financed by new $20.7-million five-year debt.

Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO-X) reported net income of $6.8-million or 6 cents per share for the third quarter compared to a loss of $7.1-million or 9 cents for the same quarter last year.

Total revenue was $80.4-million compared to $24-million in the third quarter 2016.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB.UN-T) says it bought two office properties in Montreal for $35.1-million.

Africa Oil Corp. (AOI-T) says it has acquired 29.2 million common shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. for 48 cents each, representing 19.77 per cent of the company.

Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG-T) says a company it has invested in with West Face Capital, Centaur Holdings, LLC, has an agreement to be acquired by Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Centaur Gaming is the owner and operator of the Hoosier Park Racing and Casino and the Indiana Grand Racing and Casino, both in Indiana.

"Clairvest and funds advised by West Face initially invested jointly in Centaur Gaming in 2010 through the purchase of debt securities in Hoosier Park's parent corporation at the time," the company said. "The company was restructured and West Face and Clairvest and their affiliates had a controlling interest in the company. Centaur Gaming would later acquire Indiana Grand."

