Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) says it's buying H2 Biopharma Inc., based in Lachute, Que. for $25-million. It said the price will be "satisfied through the issuance of Aurora common shares."
Aurora said it will make an initial payment of $10-million and further payments based on performance-related milestones, including completion of a cannabis-production facility the company is building.
"The latest Aurora acquisition will be the company's fourth production facility in Canada - and second site in Quebec, in addition to its 40,000-square-foot production "Aurora Vie" facility in Pointe-Claire, on the island of Montreal," the company stated.
Semafo Inc. (SMF-T) says board chairman Jean Lamarre passed away on Wednesday following a short illness. Mr. Lamarre joined the board in 1997 and was appointed chairman in 2000.
