Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (CMED-T) is urging its shareholders to "take no action" in response to a hostile takeover offer from Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T), stating in a release after markets closed on Thursday that Aurora senior management and directors sold more than $17.8-million worth of Aurora shares earlier this week.

CanniMed said the sale happened, "while at the same time trying to convince CanniMed shareholders and the market of their stock's long-term value under their opportunistic and coercive hostile bid for CanniMed."

CanniMed stated that: "These actions by Aurora's CEO and other insiders clearly demonstrate their actual belief that the Aurora shares are inflated. That these share sales occurred is disturbing. However, what is perhaps even more troubling is that these share sales occurred while Aurora is in the middle of a major proposed transaction, the hostile bid for CanniMed, as well as a fund-raising of convertible debentures through special warrants."

CanniMed CEO Brent Zettl said he expects both CanniMed and Aurora shareholders "will be surprised by these actions and realize the inconsistency between what Aurora's board and management says and what they do. The most logical inference from what they have done is that they believe Aurora cannot and will not remain at its currently inflated valuation."

The release said that, on Nov. 28, "the day before Aurora's stock tumbled 14 per cent, four Aurora insiders took part in the sell-off of over $17.8-million worth of Aurora shares.

CanniMed urged shareholders to take no action on the hostile bid until they have received further communication from a special committee and the board of the company.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T) says Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) has filed a statement of claim against it and its subsidiary Savanna Energy Services Corp.

The claim relates to Savanna's refusal to pay a $6-million change of control penalty to AIMCo, Total said in a release.

"Total and Savanna have received preliminary legal advice that AIMCo's claim for the additional penalty is not enforceable and intend to vigorously defend such claim," the company stated.

Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) says it's raising $70-million in a bought-deal financing of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures.

It has reached an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by National Bank Financial Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and CIBC Capital Markets.

The net proceeds will fund the redemption of certain debentures and debt under its credit facility.

Reitmans Canada Ltd. (RET.A-T) reported sales of $242.4-million in the third quarter compared to $245.6-million same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $243.7-million. Same-store sales increased 0.8 per cent.

Its net loss was $16.8-million or 27 cents per share as compared with net earnings of $7.6-million or 12 cents last year.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARLZ-Q; ARZ-T) says its chief financial officer Scott Charles is leaving the company "to pursue other opportunities, effective immediately."

Michael Kaseta will become interim chief financial officer along with his current duties as corporate controller.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI-T) reported revenue of $88-million in the second quarter, up 10 per cent from revenue of $79.9-million recorded in the same quarter last year.

Its net loss was $2.7-million or 3 cents per share versus $9.8-million or 12 cents a year ago.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $91.7-million and a loss of 3 cents.

Absolute Software Corp. (ABT-T) says it has withdrawn a resolution for its upcoming annual shareholder meeting to increase the maximum authorized share structure.

"The company has determined not to seek shareholder approval to ... increase the authorized share capital of the company to an unlimited number of common shares. As a result, the authorized capital will remain at 100,000,000 common shares," it stated.

It will also remove a clause that requires that an action against the company be brought in its home jurisdiction of British Columbia.

"The company is making these amendments in order to secure the support of Institutional Shareholder Services to recommend that shareholders of the company vote 'for' all matters to be considered at the meeting," it stated.