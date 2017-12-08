Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

DavidsTea Inc. (DTEA-Q) announced on Thursday that it will be "evaluating strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value," including a potential sale of the company, while also releasing third-quarter results.

Sales for the quarter decreased to $43-million from $44.1-million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Comparable sales decreased by 6.8 per cent, the company said.

Its loss came in at 25 cents per share compared to 20 cents a year ago. The loss was 17 cents on an adjusted basis. Analysts were expecting a loss of 15 cents and revenue of $46.2-million.

"We are disappointed with our third-quarter results, which came in below anticipated sales and profitability," stated CEO Joel Silver.

The company said its board decided to "explore strategic alternatives in order to enhance shareholder value. This process will include the evaluation of strategic alternatives to maximize the company's value, which may include a sale or other transaction."

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) announced two new agreements that it says will strengthen its relationship with GM Canada. The agreement permits AutoCanada's direct ownership and control of GM Canada dealerships, the company stated.

AutoCanada also said has reached an agreement with CanadaOne Auto Group, a company controlled by its founder and former CEO Patrick Priestner, "that will see AutoCanada assume control of five of the nine GM Canada dealerships where it held a majority equity stake with no voting rights, and CanadaOne Auto Group buying AutoCanada's interest in four dealerships."

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (KBLT-X) says it's raising $85-million in a bought-deal financing.

It has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by TD Securities Inc. and Scotiabank.

Cobalt 27 said it will use the net proceeds to purchase up to 720 metric tonnes of physical cobalt currently under option for about $58-million (U.S.), representing an average price of $36.39 per pound.

PolyMet Mining Corp (POM-T; PLM-N) reported a loss of $2.3-million (U.S.) in the third quarter or a penny per share, in line with expectations. That compared to a loss of $2.1-million or a penny per share last year.

The company also said it's changing its financial year-end from Jan. 31 to Dec. 31 "to better align with industry peers."