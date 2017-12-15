Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. (LIQ-T) said it appointed James Burns as CEO in addition to the previously announced position of vice chair.

"The board felt this move was necessary to best position the company to maximize the tremendous opportunities we see going forward," stated board chair Derek Burney. "The company requires strong, experienced and entrepreneurial leadership and the board is confident that Mr. Burns is best suited to provide that."

The company said Kenneth Barbet has resigned as CEO and a director.

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (CMED-T) says it has received approval from Carp Lake Township in Michigan to apply for state licenses for both the production and processing of medical cannabis.

The company said it intends to submit an application for a Class C grower license as well as a processor license to the state of Michigan "on or about the opening of the application period, Dec. 15, 2017."

The company said it intends to apply for federal approval to conduct medical cannabis research through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

"Municipal approval is the first milestone to further our pursuit of producing medical cannabis in the United States," said Brent Zettl, CEO, CanniMed

Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $84.2-million, an increase of 7 per cent over revenue of $78.7-million in the fourth quarter last year.

Net income before tax for the quarter was $19.9-million or 69 cents per share compared to $18.9-million or 73 cents in the prior year's fourth quarter.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 51 cents per share in the most recent quarter and revenue of $84-million.

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET-T) reported revenue of $101.3-million in the second quarter, up 2 per cent from the prior-year quarter.

Net earnings of $17.4-million or 23 cents per share compared to net earnings of $20.8-million or 27 cents last year.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 25 cents per share in the most recent quarter.

Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO-T) issued 2018 guidance, including metallurgical coal production growth of more than 60 per cent and an overall increase in premium low volatile metallurgical coal sales of more than 50 per cent as compared to 2017 forecasted levels.

"The global supply and demand fundamentals for metallurgical coal remain very positive," stated George Dethlefsen, CEO of Corsa. "The steel industry is enjoying high levels of production growth and profitability, and on the supply side, premium quality metallurgical coal remains in a supply deficit. We have built a diversified sales order book with exposure to Pacific basin prices, U.S. East Coast pricing and fixed prices domestically. With metallurgical coal prices at profitable levels and our growth story continuing to move forward, Corsa is well positioned for another outstanding year ahead."

WeedMD Inc. (WMD-X) says it's raising $15-million in a bought-deal equity financing.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds for working capital, general corporate purposes and "to position itself to expand production capacity within its recently announced existing 14-acre greenhouse footprint."

Resverlogix Corp. (RVX-T) reported a loss of $10.9-million (U.S.) or 10 cents per share in the second quarter. That compared to a loss of $15.2-million or 14 cents a year earlier.

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM-X) says it's raising $10-milion in a bought-deal private placement of flow-through shares.

It has an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. as co-lead underwriters, to buy 10 million common shares at $1 each.

The gross proceeds will be used for exploration at the company's Cariboo Gold Project in central B.C.

