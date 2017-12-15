Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $84.2-million, an increase of 7 per cent over revenue of $78.7-million in the fourth quarter last year.

Net income before tax for the quarter was $19.9-million or 69 cents per share compared to $18.9-million or 73 cents in the prior year's fourth quarter.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 51 cents per share in the most recent quarter and revenue of $84-million.

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET-T) reported revenue of $101.3-million in the second quarter, up 2 per cent from the prior-year quarter.

Net earnings of $17.4-million or 23 cents per share compared to net earnings of $20.8-million or 27 cents last year.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 25 cents per share in the most recent quarter.

Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO-T) issued 2018 guidance, including metallurgical coal production growth of more than 60 per cent and an overall increase in premium low volatile metallurgical coal sales of more than 50 per cent as compared to 2017 forecasted levels.

"The global supply and demand fundamentals for metallurgical coal remain very positive," stated George Dethlefsen, CEO of Corsa. "The steel industry is enjoying high levels of production growth and profitability, and on the supply side, premium quality metallurgical coal remains in a supply deficit. We have built a diversified sales order book with exposure to Pacific basin prices, U.S. East Coast pricing and fixed prices domestically. With metallurgical coal prices at profitable levels and our growth story continuing to move forward, Corsa is well positioned for another outstanding year ahead."

WeedMD Inc. (WMD-X) says it's raising $15-million in a bought-deal equity financing.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds for working capital, general corporate purposes and "to position itself to expand production capacity within its recently announced existing 14-acre greenhouse footprint."

Resverlogix Corp. (RVX-T) reported a loss of $10.9-million (U.S.) or 10 cents per share in the second quarter. That compared to a loss of $15.2-million or 14 cents a year earlier.

