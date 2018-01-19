Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Napec Inc. (NPC-T) says its U.S. subsidiary Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. was awarded contracts valued at $217.1-million related to renewals of existing contracts and $8.4-million related to potential work under new contracts.

"The recent award of these contracts results from bids submitted by Napec in the second half of 2017 in response to requests for proposals from existing customers," the company said.

The contracts apply to distribution underground and overhead projects in New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NEPT-Q; NEPT-T) announced an exclusive research agreement with one of the largest krill oil providers in the world "with the purpose of developing new medical and wellness targeted cannabinoid-based products."

It said the new products will be aimed at the "growing number of federal jurisdictions worldwide that have or will legalize cannabinoids, such as Canada, for medicinal and/or adult use."

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (FFT-CN) says it has entered into a definitive agreement with New England CCS to acquire a 51-per-cent stake in FlipCoin, a new cryptocurrency application and point-of-sale platform for cannabis dispensaries.

"The FlipCoin application, which has been in development for over six months, is expected to go live in the next three weeks and will allow dispensaries to be able to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, or Litecoin as payment," the company stated.

Future Farm says it will issue 120,000 shares of its common stock to FlipCoin's owner and developer, New England CCS. It will also issue 10,000 shares to Derek Ross as a finder's fee.

Orca Exploration Group Inc. (ORC.A-X; ORC.B-X) declared a special cash dividend of 60 cents per share, payable around Feb. 7 to holders of Class A Shares and Class B Shares of record on Jan. 31.

