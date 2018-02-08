Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) reported net earnings of $36.2-million or 52 cents per share in the fourth quarter, which beat expectations of 50 cents and compared to $26.6-million or 38 cents per share a year earlier.

Adjusted net earnings were 64 cents per share, compared to 25 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Sales were $532.8-million, which beat expectations of $490.1-million and compared to $442.3-million a year earlier.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR-Q; SW-T) reported revenue of $183.5-million (U.S.) in the fourth-quarter, an increase of 12.6 per cent compared to $163-million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Its net loss was $3.5-million or 11 per share compared to net earnings of $15.7-million or 49 cents in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Analysts were expecting revenue to be $177.3-million and earnings of 7 cents per share.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM-T; SVM-N) reported net income attributable to equity shareholders of $12.7-million (U.S.) or 8 cents per share compared to net income attributable to equity shareholders of $13.1-million or 8 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. Analysts were expecting EPS of 7 cents.

Sales of $44.4-million were in line with expectations and compared to $47.8-million in the prior year quarter, the company said.

BSM Technologies Inc. (GPS-T) reported total revenue of $14.9-million in the first quarter, a decrease of 19 per cent compared to $18.4-million a year earlier.

Its net loss was $2.2-million or 2.8 cents per share versus a loss of $465,000 or nil per share a year earlier.

Valener Inc. (VNR-T), the public investment vehicle in Énergir, L.P., reported first-quarter adjusted net income of $20-million compared to $20.3-million for the same period a year earlier. "This result stems mainly from a $4.4-million decrease in the adjusted net income of Énergir, L.P., partly offset by favourable wind conditions at the Seigneurie de Beaupré wind farms," the company stated.

Net income attributable to shareholders totaled $13.2-million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to $23-million in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. "This result stems from a decrease in the share in the earnings of Énergir, L.P., mainly due to the impact of the U.S. tax reform," it stated.

Adjusted net income came in at 51 cents per common share in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to 52 cents per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Analysts were expecting earnings of 49 cents.

Axion Ventures Inc. (AXV-X) says it intends to refile certain financial statements following a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

"With respect to the company's financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, the BCSC has concluded that the company's auditors did not meet the professional standards relating to independence, as the auditors provided extensive accounting assistance relating to the company's financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016," it stated in a release.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (GS-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $56.7-million versus $64.6-million a year earlier.

Net income was $19.1-million or 61 cents per share versus $24-million or 78 cents a year earlier.

Analysts were looking for revenue of $55.9-million and earnings of 63 cents.

