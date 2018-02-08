 Skip to main content

Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) reported net earnings of $36.2-million or 52 cents per share in the fourth quarter, which beat expectations of 50 cents and compared to $26.6-million or 38 cents per share a year earlier.

Adjusted net earnings were 64 cents per share, compared to 25 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Sales were $532.8-million, which beat expectations of $490.1-million and compared to $442.3-million a year earlier.

**

Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR-Q; SW-T) reported revenue of $183.5-million (U.S.) in the fourth-quarter, an increase of 12.6 per cent compared to $163-million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Its net loss was $3.5-million or 11 per share compared to net earnings of $15.7-million or 49 cents in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Analysts were expecting revenue to be $177.3-million and earnings of 7 cents per share.

**

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM-T; SVM-N) reported net income attributable to equity shareholders of $12.7-million (U.S.) or 8 cents per share compared to net income attributable to equity shareholders of $13.1-million or 8 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. Analysts were expecting EPS of 7 cents.

Sales of $44.4-million were in line with expectations and compared to $47.8-million in the prior year quarter, the company said.

**

BSM Technologies Inc. (GPS-T) reported total revenue of $14.9-million in the first quarter, a decrease of 19 per cent compared to $18.4-million a year earlier.

Its net loss was $2.2-million or 2.8 cents per share versus a loss of $465,000 or nil per share a year earlier.

**

