Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T) reported fourth-quarter revenues of $69.7-million up from $67.7-million a year earlier.

Net income was $19.4-million or 91 cents per share versus $15.5-million or 75 cents per share a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 64 cents and revenue of $70.6-million in the most recent quarter.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) reported revenue of $283.1-million in the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to $293-million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Net income was $19-million or 5 cents per share, which was in line with expectations and compared to $36.2-million or 9 cents a year earlier.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T) reported a net loss of US$19.5-million or 16 cents per share in the fourth quarter versus a loss of US$23.9-million or 20 cents.

"The company's net loss in the current quarter is lower compared to the net loss during the fourth quarter of 2016 mainly due to the commencement of capitalization of expenses relating to the development of Fruta del Norte and the one-time costs noted above," the company said. "This is offset by a derivative loss from the fair value revaluation of the long-term debt of US$14.1-million."

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) reported revenue of $146.3-million in the fourth quarter, which beat expectations of $146.3-million and up 6 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.

Net income was $4.2-million or 8.1 cents per share versus $4-million or 10.2 cents a year ago. Adjusted funds from operations per share came in at 33 cents, which was in line with expectations and compared to 22.5 cents a year ago.

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH-T) reported a net loss of $4.8-million or 42 cents per share in the fourth quarter versus a profit of $4.9-million or 22 cents a year earlier.

Its net operating loss was $6.3-million or 51 cents per share compared to income of $4.9-million or 40 cents per share a year ago.

Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. (IRG-T) says the Commissioner of Competition has issued a "no-action" letter related to the proposed takeover by MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T).

The letter confirms the government won't challenge the deal from a competition standpoint. The deal still requires Imvescor shareholder approval at a meeting on Feb. 19.

Brio Gold Inc. (BRIO-T) says it has agreed to an increased takeover offer from Leagold Mining Corp. (LMC-T). The deal values Brio at $2.67 per share or an implied value of $314-million. That'a 51-per-cent premium to Brio Gold's closing price on Jan. 22, when Leagold said it planned to buy Brio Gold.

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Brio Gold will receive 0.922 of a Leagold common share and 0.4 of a Leagold share purchase warrant. Each full qarrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of Leagold at $3.70 for two years from closing.