Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T) says its fourth-quarter revenue increased 28 per cent year-over-year to $84.3-million, versus expectations of $85.9-million.

Net Income was $3.7-million compared to net loss of $18.7-million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Adjusted earnings came in at $9.7-million or 25 cents per share versus $5.1-million or 13 cents in the fourth quarter of 2016. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share in the most recent quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Guardian Capital Group Ltd (GCG-T) reported revenue of $39.1-million in the fourth quarter which beat expectations of $37.2-million and compared to $38.2-million a year ago. Net earnings available to shareholders were $31.3-million or $1.07 per share versus $19.4-million or 65 cents a year ago.

**

Step Energy Services Ltd. (STEP-T) says it has an agreement to acquire privately owned Tucker Energy Services Holdings, Inc. for about US$275 million.

"The acquisition represents an incredibly exciting and unique opportunity for Step and its shareholders," stated CEO Regan Davis. "Expansion into the U.S. fracturing and completion solutions business has been a strategic goal and part of the company's growth plan. The acquisition of Tucker provides Step with a launching pad into the U.S. fracturing market ... ."

**

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) reported fourth-quarter net income of $45-million or 69 cents per share up from $10.1-million or 15 cents a year ago. Sales were $322.9-million compared to $257.8-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 60 cents and sales of $294-million.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

**

Tahoe Resources Inc. (THO-T; TAHO-N) reported revenue of $117.7-million for the fourth quarter compared to $189.4-million a year earlier. Its loss was $18-million or 6 cents per share versus a profit of $300,000 or nil per share the year before. Analysts were expecting a loss of 4 cents and revenue of $129.9-million.

**

BlackPearl Resources Inc. (PXX-T) reported net income of $6.5-million or 2 cents per share in the fourth quarter compared to a loss of $2.2-million or a penny per share a year earlier. Oil and natural gas sales increased 23 per cent in the fourth quarter to $43.5-million compared with $35.4-million in the same period in 2016.

"The increase in oil and gas sales is primarily attributable to a 21-per-cent increase in average sales price received in the fourth quarter," the company stated. Analysts were expecting revenue of $34.5-million and earnings of a penny per share.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX-T) reported revenue of $450.1-million in the fourth quarter up from $343.4-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $418.5-million in the most recent quarter. Net earnings were $26.7-million or 30 cents per share versus a loss of $45.5-million or 54 cents a year ago.

**

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PVOT-CN) says it plans to buy Agro-Biotech Inc., a licensed cannabis producer in Quebec. Agro-Biotech will continue to operate on a standalone basis, the company said.

The proposed deal is valued at about $100-million in cash and shares. Pivot will also invest $15-million in the development of Agro-Biotech's business.

Pivot said it expects to have to complete a financing to satisfy its financial obligations related to the proposed deal.

**

Dream Office REIT (D.UN-T) reported net income of $100.7-million in the fourth quarter compared to a loss of $100.7-million a year ago.

Funds from operations were 40 cents per unit, compared to expectations of 41 cents and compared to 59 cents a year earlier.

**

Altus Group Limited (AIF-T) said consolidated revenue came in at $122.7-million in the fourth quarter, up 6 per cent from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of 124.7-million.

The company reported a loss of $3.4-million or 9 cents share compared to a profit of $8.9-million and 23 cents during the same period in 2016.

**