Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news in the post- and pre-market.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T) said fourth-quarter revenue increased to $153.6-million, above expectations of $150.1-million and compared to $135.4-million a year ago. Same-store sales growth was 9.3 per cent. Adjusted net income increased 35.8 per cent to $15.8-million year-over-year, the company said. Adjusted earnings per share increased to 42 cents per share, which beat expectations of 33 cents and is up from 31 cents a year earlier.

Atlantic Power Corp. (AT-N; ATP-T) reported a net loss of $41.1-million for the fourth quarter compared to a loss of $6.6-million in the year-ago period. Project revenue was $100-million versus expectations of $110.2-million and compared to $93.4-million a year earlier.

TVA Group Inc. (TVA.B-T) recorded net income of $9.2-million or 21 cents per share in the fourth quarter, compared with net income of $5.7-million or 13 cents per share in the same quarter of 2016. Revenue was $155.3-million versus $169.5-million a year earlier.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $679.6-million up from $530.5-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue to come in at $626.3-million. Its net loss was $23.9-million or 15 cents per share versus a loss of $10.1-million or 6 cents a year ago.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU-T) reported revenue of $278.8-million in the fourth quarter, up from $278.7-million a year earlier. Net income was $2.7-million or a penny per share versus a loss of $4-million or 2 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 4 cents and revenue of $270.5-million in the most recent quarter.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $426-million, an increase of 29 per cent compared to $329-million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $19.6-million or 28 per share compared to net income of $27.3-million or 42 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 33 cents per share in the most recent quarter.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) says it will raise its quarterly cash dividend by 50 per cent to 4.5 cents per share from 3 cents, starting in the first quarter

Sales came in at $878.6-million in the fourth quarter down from $990.4-million a year ago.

Net income was $32.4-million or 37 cents per share compared to $30.7-million or 36 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 45 cents and revenue of $883.9-million.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $75-million, up from $70.1-million recorded for the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $70.1-million. Its net loss was $8.5-million or 11 cents per share versus a loss of $14.3-million r 18 cents a year ago.

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $99.6-million, up 9 per cent from the prior year. Net earnings were $14.7-million or 19 cents per share for the quarter, compared to $9.7-million or 13 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 23 cents per share and revenue of $103.1-million.

A group of underwriters has officially pulled the plug on a planned stock sale by Maricann Group Inc. (MARI-CN) after the cannabis grower failed to inform investors that the Ontario Securities Commission is investigating trading by three directors.

In late January, the company was seeking to raise $70-million by selling units that convert to shares on a bought-deal basis for $4 each. Since that time, Maricann's shares have fallen by nearly 50 per cent amid a broad selloff in pot stocks.

The deal, which was slated to close on Feb. 23, had been brought to market by five firms. It had co-led by Eight Capital and Canaccord Genuity Corp., which both had agreed to buy 40 per cent of the financing from Maricann and then resell those securities to other investors.

In a press release late Thursday, Maricann said the underwriters had formally cancelled the deal but didn't provide a reason for doing so.

-- Christina Pellegrini and Tim Kiladze

Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD-T) says seismic data library sales increased by 30 per cent to $5.4-million in the fourth quarter, from $4.2-million in the same period of 2016.

Net earnings were $1.3-million or 2 cents per share compared to a net loss of $1.3-million or 2 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 3 cents per share and revenue of $4-million.

Boralex Inc. (BLX-T) generated revenues from energy sales of $129-million in the fourth quarter of 2017, up 73 per cent compared with the same period of 2016. Analysts were expecting $126.2-million.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders of $26-million or 34 cents per share compared with a loss of $5-million or 7 cents a year earlier.

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP-T) reported revenue of $59.3-million in the fourth quarter, which is a decrease from $65.2-million.

Net income was $6.4-million or 7 cents per share versus $3.2-million or 3 cents per share.

TransAlta Corp. (TA-T; TAC-N) says funds from operations rose 9.5 per cent to $219-million, or 76 cents per share in the fourth quarter.



Its net loss was $145-million or 50 cents per share versus net income of $61-million or 21 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue was $638-million which was above expectations of $616.2-million and below $717-million a year earlier.

