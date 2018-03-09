Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH.UN-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $84.4-million up from $81.7-million a year earlier.

Adjusted funds from operations per unit came in at 20 cents, versus an estimate of 21 cents and compared to 22 cents in the fourth quarter 2016.

**

Crius Energy Trust ( KWH.UN-T) reported revenue of US$248.5-million in the fourth quarter, up from US$171.4-million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The expectation was for revenue of $261.2-million in the most recent quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was US$18.0 million up from US$13.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Net income was US$36-million up from $20.6-million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

**

Detour Gold Corp. (DGC-T) reported sales of US$200-million in the fourth quarter up from US$176.6-million a year earlier.

Net earnings came in at US$16.7 million versus a loss of US$13.5-million a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were US$40.2-million or 23 U.S. cents per share versus a loss of US$6-million or 3 cents a year earlier.

**

Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $85.1-million, compared to revenue of $78.8-million in the first quarter a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $84.3-million.

Net income for the quarter was $6.8-million or 25 cents per share compared to $11.7-million or 43 cents per share in the prior year's first quarter.

**

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR-T) reported oil and gas sales of $25.7-million in the fourth quarter, up from $11.4-million a year earlier.

Net income of $4.7-million or 6 cents per share compared to a loss of $339,197 or zero cents a year ago.

**

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG-T; PVG-N) a net loss of $2.7-million or a penny per share in the fourth quarter versus a loss of $8.6-million or 5 cents a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were $12.7-million or 7 cents per share versus a loss of $6.9-million or 4 cents per share a year earlier.

**

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T) reported revenue of $180.2-million in the fourth quarter, up from $57.4-million a year earlier.

Net income was $6.2-million or 13 cents versus a loss of $3.7-million or 12 cents a year ago.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $191.4-million and earnings of 12 cents per share.

**

IBI Group Inc. (IBG-T) says fourth-quarter revenue came in at $86.9-million, which was in line with expectations and compared to $86.8-million for the same period in 2016.

Its net loss was $2.9-million or 8 cents per share versus net income of $7.6-million or 24 cents per share.

**

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX-T) says revenues increased by 29 per cent to a record $276.2-million in the fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting revenues to be $279.6-million in the most recent quarter.

Net earnings increased to $7.1-million versus $3.7-million a year earlier, excluding non-recurring costs, the company said.

**

Points International (PTS-T; PCOM-Q) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$87.7-million from US$82-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$89.2-million

Net Income totaled US$1.2-million or 8 cents per share, compared to a net loss of US$3.7-million or 24 cents per share.

**

Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) reported revenue of $54.2-million in the fourth quarter, up from $31-million a year ago.

Net income was $8.3-milllion or 20 cents per share versus $3.7-million or 10 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $57.7-million and earnings of 12 cents.

**

Tahoe Resources Inc. (THO-N; TAHO-N) says the "termination" of additional employees at its Minera San Rafael mine is "now inevitable" due to a continued delay in legal proceedings regarding the project.

The company said the Constitutional Court of Guatemala requested additional information in the legal case regarding Minera San Rafael's Escobal mining license.

"We are certainly disappointed with the continued delay in the case and the amount of time it has taken the Constitutional Court to request this information, but we are hopeful this means the Court is undertaking a serious review of the issues in this case," stated Tahoe CEO Ron Clayton.

**

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) reported net income of $4.7-million on construction revenue of $377.7-million in the fourth quarter, compared with net income of $5.8-million and $430.7-million of construction revenue in the same period in 2016. Earnings came in at 11 cents per share in the quarter, versus 14 cents the year before. Analysts were expecting earnings of 17 cents per share.

**

UrtheCast Corp. (UR-T) appointed board member Greg Nordal as Interim CEO to help "refocus the operations of the company and execute on a performance improvement plan."

Wade Larson will be stepping down as CEO and director and moving into a new role as a special advisor to the board "focused on the strategic business development of the Company's innovative SAR technology," the company stated.

It also said it's addressing its financial position with a priority to close the UrtheDaily Constellation financing and "to identify, secure and close the most favourable subordinated capital or equity financing that can be obtained to satisfy the pre-condition to drawdown."

**

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T) raised its dividend and reported fourth-quarter revenue of $38.4-million, which was above expectations of $37.4-million and down from $39.9-million for the same quarter a year earlier. Funds from operations came in at $32-million or 27 cents per share versus $30.4-million or 26 cents a year earlier.

Freehold's board also approved a 5-per-cent increase to its monthly dividend to 5.25 cents per share or 63 cents per share annualized.

**

Denison Mines Corp. (DML-T) reported revenue from continuing operations of US$3.2-million in the fourth quarter, down from US$3.4-million the year before. Analysts were expecting revenue of $2.8-million.

Its net loss was US$1.2-million or a penny per share versus a loss of US$916,000 or zero cents per share a year earlier.