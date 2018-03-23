Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT-T) reported revenue of US$51.2-million in the fourth quarter, up from US$41.8-million a year earlier.

Net income was US$2.1-million versus a loss of US$5.1-million a year earlier.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-T; WPRT-Q) reported fourth-quarter revenues of US$64.2-million up from US$60.1-million. Analysts were expecting revenue of $54-million.

Its net loss from continuing operations was $19.2-million or 14 cents per share versus a loss of $44.4-million or 43 cents per share.

MORE TO COME