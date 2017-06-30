Discussed today is a security whose share price has retreated 5 per cent month-to-date and is nearing an oversold condition. The stock was last highlighted in the TSX Breakouts report at the end of January, and a little over four months later, the share price had rallied 25 per cent, closing at a record high at the beginning of June. The security highlighted below is Maple Leaf Foods Inc . ( MFI-T ).

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are eight stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 42 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Returning capital to shareholders

The company has a strong balance sheet to support continued dividend increases and share buybacks.

Maple Leaf Foods pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 11 cents per share, or 44 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 1.4 per cent. For the past three consecutive years, management has announced a dividend increase in February. Most recently, management announced a 22 per cent dividend increase, raising the dividend to 11 cents per share from 9 cents per share. In February 2016, management announced a 13 per cent dividend increase, and in February 2015 the firm declared a 50 per cent dividend hike.

During the first quarter, the company repurchased 2.78-million shares under its share buyback program at a volume weighted average price of $23.23 per share.

Analysts’ recommendations

According to Bloomberg, seven analysts cover this consumer staples stock, of which five analysts have buy recommendations and two analysts have hold recommendations.

The seven firms providing recent research on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, TD Securities, and Veritas Investment Research.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $381-million in 2017 and $409-million the following year. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.45 in 2017, and is expected to rise over 12 per cent to $1.63 in 2018.

The stock has experienced positive earnings revisions. For instance, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA forecasts were $374-million for 2017 and $394-million for 2018. Meanwhile, the consensus EPS forecasts were $1.41 for 2017 and $1.55 for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 10 times the 2018 consensus estimate, above its three-year historical average of 8.8 times but below its peak multiple of 10.8 times during this period.

The average one-year target price is $35.93, suggesting the shares may realize a potential price return of 10 per cent over the next 12 months. Analysts have target prices ranging from a low of $31 to a high of $39. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $31, $35.50, two at $36, two at $37, and $39.

Revised recommendations

Target prices and recommendations have been relatively stable. The most recent revisions occurred in April, after the company reported solid first quarter earnings results. Consequently, five analysts hiked their target prices. Michael Van Aelst from TD Securities took his target price up to $39, the high on the Street, from $37. Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity tweaked his target price higher to $37 from $36. Mark Petrie from CIBC World Markets, lifted his target price by $1 to $36, as did Irene Nattel, the analyst from RBC Capital Markets. Lastly, George Doumet from Scotia Capital took his target price up to $37 from $34.

Insider transaction activities

The most recent insider transactions in the market occurred at the beginning of May when several management executives liquidated positions. Notably, on May 4, Ben Brooks, the senior vice-president and general manager of poultry, sold 27,900 shares around the $34 per share price level.

Prior to that, on May 3, Lynda Kuhn, the senior vice-president of sustainability and public affairs, exercised her options and the same day sold the corresponding number of shares (16,600).

On May 2, Randall Huffman, the senior vice-president of operations and the chief food safety officer, sold 20,000 shares in the public market. That day, Rocco Cappuccitti, the senior vice-president and corporate secretary, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (15,200).

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up nearly 16 per cent, outperforming the S&P/TSX composite consumer staples sector index and the broader index, which are up 3.7 per cent and down 0.5 per cent, respectively.

Looking at key technical resistance and support levels, there is ceiling of resistance around $35, near its record closing price of $35.10 reached at the beginning of June. There is strong downside support between $30 and $31, near its 200-day moving average (at $30.81).

The stock price has declined 5 per cent month-to-date and the stock is nearing an oversold condition. The relative strength index (RSI) is at 34. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts June 29 close AD-T Alaris Royalty Corp $22.81 ATA-T ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $13.24 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $27.63 IFC-T Intact Financial Corp $97.52 KBL-T K-Bro Linen Inc. $40.54 RKN-T Redknee Solutions Inc $1.05 TNC-T TIO Networks Corp. $3.34 TA-T TransAlta Corp $8.30 Negative Breakouts AEM-T Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd $58.24 AGU-T Agrium Inc $117.63 AIF-T Altus Group Ltd $27.50 HOT.UN-T American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP $9.88 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.01 ABX-T Barrick Gold Corp $20.60 BCE-T BCE Inc $58.60 BXE-T Bellatrix Exploration Ltd $0.72 REF.UN-T Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust $45.91 CTC.A-T Canadian Tire Corp Ltd $146.16 CARA-T Cara Operations Ltd $23.38 CLS-T Celestica Inc $17.78 CUF.UN-T Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust $12.73 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $9.99 CRR.UN-T Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust $14.13 CRT.UN-T CT Real Estate Investment Trust $14.22 DGC-T Detour Gold Corp $14.85 DIV-T Diversified Royalty Corp $2.53 DDC-T Dominion Diamond Corp $16.17 ELD-T Eldorado Gold Corp $3.36 XTC-T Exco Technologies Ltd $10.72 GEI-T Gibson Energy Inc $16.59 GSY-T goeasy Ltd $28.00 G-T Goldcorp Inc $16.84 HLF-T High Liner Foods Inc $17.55 HSE-T Husky Energy Inc $15.02 ISV-T Information Services Corp. $17.61 PJC.A-T Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc $19.91 KPT-T KP Tissue Inc $14.05 LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $15.79 LUG-T Lundin Gold Inc $5.54 MRD-T Melcor Developments Ltd $15.29 NAL-T Newalta Corp $1.44 OGC-T OceanaGold Corp $4.06 OTEX-T Open Text Corp $40.42 POT-T Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $21.17 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $4.21 P-T Primero Mining Corp $0.45 SAP-T Saputo Inc $41.03 TC-T Tucows Inc. $70.01 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $41.02 WRG-T Western Energy Services Corp $1.79 Source: Bloomberg

