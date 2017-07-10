Discussed today is a company whose share price has plunged 14 per cent over the past six weeks, and further downside may place the stock on the negative breakout list. The recent price weakness may represent a buying opportunity for growth investors to consider. The stock has 11 buy recommendations with a return of over 20 per cent forecast over the next year. The security highlighted below is Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T).

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are just five stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 79 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Dividend Policy

Management is focused on growth and as a result, the company currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts’ Recommendations

This mid-cap technology stock, with a market capitalization of just under $2-billion, is well covered by the Street with 13 analysts covering the company. The stock has 11 buy recommendations and two analysts have hold recommendations.

The 13 firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Eight Capital, GMP, Industrial Alliance Securities, Laurentian Bank Securities, Macquarie, National Bank Financial, Paradigm Capital, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital and TD Securities.

Financial Forecasts

The consensus revenue estimates are $143-millon (U.S.) for 2017 and $180-million for 2018. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $37.8-million (U.S.) in 2017, rising to $49-million the following year. The Street is forecasting earnings per share of 96 cents (U.S.) in 2017 and earnings per share of $1.23 in 2018.

Over the past few months, earnings forecasts have increased. To illustrate, three months ago, the consensus revenue estimates were $143-million (U.S.) for 2017 and $177-million for 2018. The consensus EBITDA estimates were $36.5-million (U.S.) for 2017 and $47.4-million for 2018. Lastly, the Street was anticipating earnings per share of 92 cents (U.S.) for 2017 and $1.19 for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-sales multiple of 7.7 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate, below its peak multiple of approximately 8.8 times reached last month.

The consensus one-year target price is $96.31, implying the stock price may appreciate approximately 23 per cent over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $78, $87, two at $95, $96, $98, $99, five at $100, and $104.

Revised Recommendations

After the company reported solid first-quarter financial results in May, many analysts revised their target prices to $100. Here are several notable revisions. Robert Young, the analyst from Canaccord Genuity, took his target price up to $100 from $80. Paul Treiber from RBC Capital Market raised his target price to $100 from $82. Richard Tse from National Bank Financial lifted his target price to $100 from $85. Thanos Moschopoulos from BMO Capital Markets increased his target price to $95 from $83. Todd Coupland from CIBC World Markets increased his target price to $100 from $82, and Paul Steep from Scotia Capital bumped his target price to $87 from $76

Insider Transaction Activities

The share price closed at a record high of $90.97 on May 29. In the weeks prior to this, several insiders were selling shares in the market. On June 8, Sarah Sedgeman, the chief knowledge officer, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (12,500) at an average price per share of $88. The following day, she sold the remaining 385 shares in her portfolio, eliminating her ownership position. On June 6, David Kelly, the executive vice-president of professional services, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (12,500) at an average price per share of $88.3949, eliminating his portfolio’s position.

Chart Watch

Year-to-date, the share price has delivered a respectable 25 per cent return, exceeding the S&P/TSX information technology sector index return of 8 per cent. However, since the end of May, the stock price has been under pressure, falling nearly 14 per cent but not on significant volume. Over the past six weeks, the S&P/TSX composite information technology sector index has declined 5 per cent.

The relative strength index is at 36, suggesting the stock is approaching oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the stock has initial overhead resistance around $80, and after that, around $85, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $85.08). Meanwhile, there is downside support around $75, and failing that around $70, near its 200-day moving average (at $71.88).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

If you want to receive an automatic link to all reports that I write, follow me on twitter @jennifer_dowty

TSX Breakouts Positive Breakouts AC-T Air Canada $19.75 CF-T Canaccord Genuity Group Inc $5.88 MFC-T Manulife Financial Corp $25.01 QBR.B-T Quebecor Inc $43.22 WJA-T WestJet Airlines Ltd $24.46 Negative Breakouts ACR.UN-T Agellan Commercial REIT $10.54 AEM-T Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd $56.20 AGU-T Agrium Inc $117.02 ATD.B-T Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc $59.28 AX.UN-T Artis Real Estate Investment Trust $12.93 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $0.95 BLDP-T Ballard Power Systems Inc $3.51 BGM-T Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. $0.80 ABX-T Barrick Gold Corp $19.81 BCE-T BCE Inc $58.12 BXE-T Bellatrix Exploration Ltd $3.15 BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $5.57 CAR.UN-T Canadian Apartment Properties REIT $32.72 CNQ-T Canadian Natural Resources Ltd $36.33 REF.UN-T Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust $45.16 CTC.A-T Canadian Tire Corp Ltd $143.35 CHP.UN-T Choice Properties REIT $13.39 CSW.A-T Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd $21.04 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $9.19 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $7.01 KWH.UN-T Crius Energy Trust $10.05 CRR.UN-T Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust $13.70 CRT.UN-T CT Real Estate Investment Trust $14.11 DGC-T Detour Gold Corp $13.96 UFS-T Domtar Corp. $47.31 D.UN-T Dream Office REIT $18.91 DC.A-T Dundee Corp $2.71 ELD-T Eldorado Gold Corp $3.13 EDR-T Endeavour Silver Corp $3.63 XTC-T Exco Technologies Ltd $10.44 EXF-T EXFO Inc $5.75 FR-T First Majestic Silver Corp $9.28 FSV-T FirstService Corp $81.27 WN-T George Weston Ltd $115.34 GMP-T GMP Capital Inc $3.10 G-T Goldcorp Inc $16.15 HSE-T Husky Energy Inc $13.65 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd $36.17 IRG-T Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. $3.58 IFP-T Interfor Corp $17.62 JE-T Just Energy Group Inc $6.34 KPT-T KP Tissue Inc $13.97 L-T Loblaw Cos Ltd $70.90 LUG-T Lundin Gold Inc $5.27 DR-T Medical Facilities Corp $13.87 MEG-T MEG Energy Corp $3.40 MRD-T Melcor Developments Ltd $14.35 MRC-T Morguard Corp. $177.51 MRT.UN-T Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust $14.38 NWC-T North West Co Inc $30.50 NDM-T Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. $1.61 NVU.UN-T Northview Apartment Real Estate Investme $20.54 NWH.UN-T NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Est $10.56 OGC-T OceanaGold Corp $3.69 ONR.UN-T OneREIT $3.70 PAAS-T Pan American Silver Corp $19.96 PKI-T Parkland Fuel Corp $28.42 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $22.20 PHX-T PHX Energy Services Corp $2.16 POT-T Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $21.04 PSK-T PrairieSky Royalty Ltd $27.90 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $3.97 P-T Primero Mining Corp $0.41 PLI-T ProMetic Life Sciences Inc $1.62 QTRH-T Quarterhill Inc. $1.84 RRX-T Raging River Exploration Inc $7.51 RFP-T Resolute Forest Products Inc. $5.40 RIC-T Richmont Mines Inc $8.83 SAP-T Saputo Inc $40.27 VII-T Seven Generations Energy Ltd $20.67 SSO-T Silver Standard Resources Inc $11.71 SOT.UN-T Slate Office REIT $7.77 SU-T Suncor Energy Inc $36.67 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $11.14 THO-T Tahoe Resources Inc $6.63 UNS-T Uni-Select Inc $28.99 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $38.79 WDO-T Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. $2.71 YRI-T Yamana Gold Inc $2.88 Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error