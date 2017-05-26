In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.34 per cent, the S&P 500 index increased 0.44 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index rallied 0.69 per cent.

Dividend policy

Management is firmly committed to its dividend and has announced a dividend increase each February since 2014. Management intends to continue to expand its dividend as its free cash flow rises.

Innergex currently pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 16.5 cents per share, or roughly 66 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 4.5 per cent.

In 2016, the free cash flow payout ratio was 91 per cent. Management targets a payout ratio of between 70 per cent and 80 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are nine analysts covering the company, five analysts have buy recommendations and four analysts have hold recommendations.

The nine firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: AltaCorp Capital, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, and TD Securities.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $320-million in 2017, rising 10 per cent to $353-million in 2018. Management is forecasting adjusted EBITDA of $339-million in 2017, up 55 per cent from $216-million in 2016, and free cash flow of $113-million in 2017, up from $76-million in the prior year.

Earnings expectations have been rising. For instance, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $318-million for 2017 and $328-million for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 12.8 times the 2018 consensus estimate, below its five-year historical average of 13.9 times, suggesting there is room from multiple expansion.

The average one-year target price is $16.61, suggesting the stock price has over 15 per cent upside potential. Target prices range from a low of $15 (at RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities) to a high of $18.50 (at Raymond James), implying upside share price potential of between 3 per cent and 27 per cent. Individual target prices as follows in numerical order: two at $15, two at $15.50, $16, $17.50, $18 and two at $18.50.

Revised recommendations

Earlier this month, four analysts revised their expectations – all higher. Bill Cabel, the analyst from Desjardins Securities lifted his recommendation to a "buy" from a "hold" and raised his target price to $16 from $15.50. Sean Steuart from TD Securities increased his target price by 50 cents to $15. Jeremy Rosenfield from Industrial Alliance Securities bumped his target price to $17.50 from $17, and David Quezada from Raymond James raised his target price to $18.50, the high on the Street, from $17.50.

Insider transaction activity

So far in 2017, there have been no reports of insider buying or selling activities in the public market.

Chart watch

Year to date, the share price is up 3.4 per cent, slightly underperforming the S&P/TSX utilities index that has increased 7.3 per cent. For the past year, the stock price has been trading sideways, principally between $13.75 and $15, digesting its parabolic move to $15.70 in July 2016 from $10 at the beginning of 2016. This sideways action is building a solid base for the stock’s next move.

There is initial overhead resistance around $15, and after that just below $16. There is downside support around $14, close to its 50-day moving average (at $14.30) and its 200-day moving average (at $14.23).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts May 25 close AC-T Air Canada $17.36 ALC-T Algoma Central Corp $13.17 AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp $13.77 AXY-T Alterra Power Corp. $5.39 BLX-T Boralex Inc $22.33 CNR-T Canadian National Railway Co $104.41 CVG-T Clairvest Group Inc. $37.75 CSU-T Constellation Software Inc $693.18 CSW.A-T Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd $22.72 DSG-T Descartes Systems Group Inc $33.76 DRG.UN-T Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust $10.52 EMA-T Emera Inc $47.77 ET-T Evertz Technologies Ltd $17.22 FIH.UN-T Fairfax India Holdings Corp. $14.76 HRX-T Heroux-Devtek Inc $13.15 KEG.UN-T KEG Royalties Income Fund $22.50 MEQ-T Mainstreet Equity Corp $37.75 MSI-T Morneau Shepell Inc $21.62 NFI-T New Flyer Industries Inc $56.05 QSR-T Restaurant Brands International Inc $82.18 SIS-T Savaria Corp. $16.84 SUM-T Solium Capital Inc $9.86 SMU.UN-T Summit Industrial Income REIT $6.91 SOY-T SunOpta Inc. $12.91 T-T TELUS Corp $46.02 TMB-T Tembec Inc $4.17 WSP-T WSP Global Inc $50.37 YGR-T Yangarra Resources Ltd. $3.31 Negative Breakouts ARE-T Aecon Group Inc $15.16 APH-T Aphria Inc. $5.46 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.30 ACQ-T AutoCanada Inc $18.49 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $91.28 ABX-T Barrick Gold Corp $21.96 BXE-T Bellatrix Exploration Ltd $0.96 PXX-T BlackPearl Resources Inc $1.17 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $17.15 CCO-T Cameco Corp $12.70 CWB-T Canadian Western Bank $24.76 WEED-T Canopy Growth Corp. $7.64 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $6.07 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $12.42 CHW-T Chesswood Group Ltd $12.31 CM-T CIBC $105.24 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $12.26 DML-T Denison Mines Corp $0.61 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $6.90 G-T Goldcorp Inc $18.25 GUY-T Guyana Goldfields Inc $5.54 HNL-T Horizon North Logistics Inc $1.43 III-T Imperial Metals Corp $5.08 JE-T Just Energy Group Inc $7.08 KDX-T Klondex Mines Ltd $4.35 MEG-T MEG Energy Corp $5.58 PHX-T PHX Energy Services Corp $2.53 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $30.34 XSR-T Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $4.50 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $2.06 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $43.54 Source: Bloomberg

