In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index gained 51 points or 0.33 per cent. There were 136 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 104 securities declined in value, and 10 stocks closed the day unchanged.

On Thursday, major U.S. stock markets edged slightly higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.04 per cent, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.03 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index was the leader, rallying 0.39 per cent.

Dividend policy

The company pay shareholders a semi-annual dividend of 5 cents per share (U.S.), or 10 cents per share yearly. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of just 0.2 per cent – a relatively small yield. The company has maintained its dividend at this level since mid-2016.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are nine analysts providing research coverage on this company, of which seven analysts have buy recommendations and two analysts have hold recommendations (at EVA Dimensions and JMP Securities).

The nine firms providing research coverage on Colliers are a mix of Canadian and U.S.-based firms. Here is the list of firms in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, EVA Dimensions, JMP Securities, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, Sidoti & Company LLC, and William Blair & Co.

Financial forecasts

The consensus earnings per share estimates are $2.82 (U.S.) for 2017, rising nearly 10 per cent to $3.09 (U.S.) in 2018.

Earnings expectations have increased in recent months. To illustrate, three months ago, the consensus earnings per share estimates were $2.72 (U.S.) for 2017 and $3.01 for 2018.

Revised recommendations

Analysts’ expectations have been on the rise. In May, six analysts lifted their target prices. Anthony Zicha, the analyst from Scotia Capital, increased his target price to $76 (Canadian) from $66. Frederic Bastien, the analyst from Raymond James, bumped his target price up $2 to $59 (U.S.). Michael Smith from RBC Capital Markets took his target price up to $58 (U.S.) from $50. Stephen MacLeod raised his target price to $60 (U.S.) from $56. Stephanie Price from CIBC World Markets lifted her target price by $8 to $58 (U.S.). Finally, Marc Riddick from Sidoti & Company LLC took his target price up to the high on the Street to $61 (U.S.) from $56.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock and set their target prices based on a forward enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple. The consensus one-year target price is $80.39 (Canadian), suggesting there may be 9 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months. Individual target prices provided by six firms are as follows in numerical order: $76 (Canadian), two at $58 (U.S.), $59 (U.S.), $60 (U.S.) and $61 (U.S.).

Insider transaction activity

There have been no reports of insider buying or selling activities so far this year.

Chart watch

The share price has been in an uptrend since February. Year-to-date, the share price is up 49 per cent making it the top performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite real estate sector index.

In the near-term, since the recent strength in the stock price is not accompanied by high trading volume, the share price may retreat.

On a pullback, the stock price has initial technical support around $70 (Canadian). Failing that, there is support at its 50-day moving average, which lies at $68.84, and additional support around $65.

---

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts June 8 close ABT-T Absolute Software Corp $8.19 AC-T Air Canada $17.97 ALC-T Algoma Central Corp $13.41 APR.UN-T Automotive Properties REIT $11.41 BYD.UN-T Boyd Group Income Fund $101.69 BPY.UN-T Brookfield Property Partners LP $31.23 DOO-T BRP Inc $39.47 CNR-T Canadian National Railway Co $107.21 DNA-T Dalradian Resources Inc. $1.61 FCR-T First Capital Realty Inc $20.69 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc $40.65 IMG-T IAMGOLD Corp $6.82 KEY-T Keyera Corp $42.02 MDI-T Major Drilling Group International Inc $8.50 MNW-T Mitel Networks Corp $10.10 NFI-T New Flyer Industries Inc $56.52 ORL-T Orocobre Ltd. $3.96 SEC-T Senvest Capital $199.96 SHOP-T Shopify Inc. $133.48 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $42.98 SVI-T StorageVault Canada Inc. $2.79 SOY-T SunOpta Inc. $13.32 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $7.69 WSP-T WSP Global Inc $51.60 Negative Breakouts AIM-T Aimia Inc $2.14 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.12 BTE-T Baytex Energy Corp $3.53 BXE-T Bellatrix Exploration Ltd $0.83 BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $5.88 BDT-T Bird Construction Inc $7.77 BDI-T Black Diamond Group Ltd $2.95 REF.UN-T Canadian REIT $47.87 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $4.88 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $10.63 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $11.32 ELD-T Eldorado Gold Corp $3.85 ENB-T Enbridge Inc $51.77 ECA-T Encana Corp $12.04 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd $16.90 GMP-T GMP Capital Inc $3.18 GTE-T Gran Tierra Energy Inc $3.03 GXO-T Granite Oil Corp $4.67 GC-T Great Canadian Gaming Corp $23.59 HBC-T Hudson's Bay Co $9.62 MEG-T MEG Energy Corp $4.40 NBZ-T Northern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.14 SVY-T Savanna Energy Services Corp $1.87 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $29.37 RAY.A-T Stingray Digital Group Inc. $7.47 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $11.71 TVE-T Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. $2.14 TOG-T TORC Oil & Gas Ltd $5.08 TGL-T TransGlobe Energy Corp $1.83 Source: Bloomberg

