Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Friday’s TSX breakouts: A growth by acquisition stock with 7 buy calls Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

On Thursday, major U.S. stock markets edged slightly higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.04 per cent, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.03 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index was the leader, rallying 0.39 per cent.

In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index gained 51 points or 0.33 per cent. There were 136 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 104 securities declined in value, and 10 stocks closed the day unchanged.

Dividend policy

The company pay shareholders a semi-annual dividend of 5 cents per share (U.S.), or 10 cents per share yearly. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of just 0.2 per cent – a relatively small yield. The company has maintained its dividend at this level since mid-2016.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are nine analysts providing research coverage on this company, of which seven analysts have buy recommendations and two analysts have hold recommendations (at EVA Dimensions and JMP Securities).

The nine firms providing research coverage on Colliers are a mix of Canadian and U.S.-based firms. Here is the list of firms in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, EVA Dimensions, JMP Securities, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, Sidoti & Company LLC, and William Blair & Co.

Financial forecasts

The consensus earnings per share estimates are $2.82 (U.S.) for 2017, rising nearly 10 per cent to $3.09 (U.S.) in 2018.

Earnings expectations have increased in recent months. To illustrate, three months ago, the consensus earnings per share estimates were $2.72 (U.S.) for 2017 and $3.01 for 2018.

Revised recommendations

Analysts’ expectations have been on the rise. In May, six analysts lifted their target prices. Anthony Zicha, the analyst from Scotia Capital, increased his target price to $76 (Canadian) from $66. Frederic Bastien, the analyst from Raymond James, bumped his target price up $2 to $59 (U.S.). Michael Smith from RBC Capital Markets took his target price up to $58 (U.S.) from $50. Stephen MacLeod raised his target price to $60 (U.S.) from $56. Stephanie Price from CIBC World Markets lifted her target price by $8 to $58 (U.S.). Finally, Marc Riddick from Sidoti & Company LLC took his target price up to the high on the Street to $61 (U.S.) from $56.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock and set their target prices based on a forward enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple. The consensus one-year target price is $80.39 (Canadian), suggesting there may be 9 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months. Individual target prices provided by six firms are as follows in numerical order: $76 (Canadian), two at $58 (U.S.), $59 (U.S.), $60 (U.S.) and $61 (U.S.).

Insider transaction activity

There have been no reports of insider buying or selling activities so far this year.

Chart watch

The share price has been in an uptrend since February. Year-to-date, the share price is up 49 per cent making it the top performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite real estate sector index.

In the near-term, since the recent strength in the stock price is not accompanied by high trading volume, the share price may retreat.

On a pullback, the stock price has initial technical support around $70 (Canadian). Failing that, there is support at its 50-day moving average, which lies at $68.84, and additional support around $65.

---

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

If you want to receive an automatic link to all reports that I write, follow me on twitter @jennifer_dowty

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsJune 8 close
ABT-TAbsolute Software Corp $8.19
AC-TAir Canada $17.97
ALC-TAlgoma Central Corp $13.41
APR.UN-TAutomotive Properties REIT $11.41
BYD.UN-TBoyd Group Income Fund $101.69
BPY.UN-TBrookfield Property Partners LP $31.23
DOO-TBRP Inc $39.47
CNR-TCanadian National Railway Co $107.21
DNA-TDalradian Resources Inc. $1.61
FCR-TFirst Capital Realty Inc $20.69
GIL-TGildan Activewear Inc $40.65
IMG-TIAMGOLD Corp $6.82
KEY-TKeyera Corp $42.02
MDI-TMajor Drilling Group International Inc $8.50
MNW-TMitel Networks Corp $10.10
NFI-TNew Flyer Industries Inc $56.52
ORL-TOrocobre Ltd. $3.96
SEC-TSenvest Capital $199.96
SHOP-TShopify Inc. $133.48
SW-TSierra Wireless Inc $42.98
SVI-TStorageVault Canada Inc. $2.79
SOY-TSunOpta Inc. $13.32
TH-TTheratechnologies Inc $7.69
WSP-TWSP Global Inc $51.60
Negative Breakouts
AIM-TAimia Inc $2.14
ATH-TAthabasca Oil Corp $1.12
BTE-TBaytex Energy Corp $3.53
BXE-TBellatrix Exploration Ltd $0.83
BIR-TBirchcliff Energy Ltd $5.88
BDT-TBird Construction Inc $7.77
BDI-TBlack Diamond Group Ltd $2.95
REF.UN-TCanadian REIT $47.87
CJ-TCardinal Energy Ltd $4.88
CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc $10.63
CPG-TCrescent Point Energy Corp $11.32
ELD-TEldorado Gold Corp $3.85
ENB-TEnbridge Inc $51.77
ECA-TEncana Corp $12.04
EFX-TEnerflex Ltd $16.90
GMP-TGMP Capital Inc $3.18
GTE-TGran Tierra Energy Inc $3.03
GXO-TGranite Oil Corp $4.67
GC-TGreat Canadian Gaming Corp $23.59
HBC-THudson's Bay Co $9.62
MEG-TMEG Energy Corp $4.40
NBZ-TNorthern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.14
SVY-TSavanna Energy Services Corp $1.87
SCL-TShawCor Ltd $29.37
RAY.A-TStingray Digital Group Inc. $7.47
SPB-TSuperior Plus Corp $11.71
TVE-TTamarack Valley Energy Ltd. $2.14
TOG-TTORC Oil & Gas Ltd $5.08
TGL-TTransGlobe Energy Corp $1.83

Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jennifer Dowty on Twitter: @jennifer_dowty

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular