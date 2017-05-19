In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.27 per cent, the S&P 500 index increased 0.37 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index rallied 0.73 per cent.

On Thursday, U.S. stock markets recovered from Wednesday’s selloff but the Canadian benchmark failed to recapture its losses.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 6 cents per share, or 72 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 6 per cent.

The company has maintained its dividend at this level since 2014.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 11 firms providing research coverage on this utility stock with a market capitalization of approximately $1.7-billion. The 11 firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: AltaCorp Capital, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, EVA Dimensions, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Recommendations are mixed, five analysts currently have buy recommendations and five analysts have hold recommendations (one analyst is currently restricted on the stock).

Financial forecasts

The consensus EBITDA estimates are $288-million in 2017, rising 8 per cent to $312-million the following year. The consensus AOCF per share estimates are $1.70 in 2017, expanding to $1.89 in 2018.

The company has had positive earnings revisions. For instance, four months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $266-million for 2017 and $282-million for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 8.4 times the 2018 consensus estimate, in-line with the seven-year historical average of 8 times.

The average one-year target price is $14.03, suggesting there is 17 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months, and a total return of 23 per cent is anticipated when you include the dividend yield. Target prices range from a low of $13 (at BMO Capital Markets) to a high of $15 (at National Bank Financial and Raymond James), implying a price return of between 9 per cent and 26 per cent . Individual target prices provided by nine firms are as follows in numerical order: $13, $13.50, $13.75, four at $14, and two at $15.

Revised recommendations

Over the past two months, there have been relatively minor revisions by analysts. Earlier this month, Benoit Laprade, the analyst from Scotia Capital, tweaked his target price higher to $13.75 from $13.50, while Raveel Afzaal, the analyst at Canaccord Genuity, reduced his recommendation to a ‘hold’ from a ‘buy’ and trimmed his target price to $13.50 from $14.25. In April, Dirk Lever from AltaCorp Capital raised his target price to by $1 to $14.

Insider transaction activity

Recent insider transactions have been relatively small. On May 16, Ed Bechberger, the president of the specialty chemicals division, purchased 1,000 shares at an average price per share of $12.25, increasing his portfolio’s position to 22,250 shares. On May 4, John Engelen, the vice-president of mergers and acquisitions, acquired 2,100 shares in the public market at an average price per share of $12.55. That same day, Val Mirosh, who sits on the board of directors, sold 600 shares at an average price per share of $13.02, reducing his portfolio’s holdings to 5,400 shares.

Chart watch

Year to date, the stock has been a laggard, declining 6.3 per cent, underperforming the S&P/TSX composite utilities sector index that is up 5.3 per cent. In fact, of the 15 members in the sector, Superior Plus has the lowest price performance.

Over the past two weeks, since May 3, the share price has fallen nearly 9 per cent, and from a technical perspective is in oversold territory with its relative strength index at 22. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

However, looking at a 10-year chart, the share price remains within its historical trading band. Over the past decade, the stock has traded principally between $10 and $14 and is currently at the mid-point of this trading range.

Should the share price recover from its recent downdraft, there is overhead resistance around $13, close to its 50-day moving average (at $12.82). After that, there is resistance around $14, at the upper end of its historical trading band.

Should the share price continue to drift lower, there is initial technical support around $11.50, and failing that, around $10.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts May 18 close AGB-T Atlantic Gold Corp. $1.58 CVG-T Clairvest Group Inc. $37.62 SEC-T Senvest Capital $187.50 SII-T Sprott Inc $2.43 SMU.UN-T Summit Industrial Income REIT $6.82 VLN-T Velan Inc $19.80 Negative Breakouts ARE-T Aecon Group Inc $15.27 AGU-T Agrium Inc $120.49 AIM-T Aimia Inc $2.65 ALA-T AltaGas Ltd $30.22 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.31 AVO-T Avigilon Corp $14.73 BAD-T Badger Daylighting Ltd $21.99 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $17.50 CF-T Canaccord Genuity Group Inc $4.26 CARA-T Cara Operations Ltd $24.10 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $12.62 CHE.UN-T Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund $17.72 CM-T CIBC $106.01 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $7.61 DRT-T DIRTT Environmental Solutions $5.80 ENF-T Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $32.75 ECI-T EnerCare Inc $18.19 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $7.01 FCR-T First Capital Realty Inc $19.60 GS-T Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc $14.93 HR.UN-T H&R Real Estate Investment Trust $21.89 HBM-T HudBay Minerals Inc $7.12 III-T Imperial Metals Corp $5.23 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services $49.99 IPL-T Inter Pipeline Ltd $26.34 JE-T Just Energy Group Inc $7.21 MDA-T MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd $62.74 MRT.UN-T Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust $14.85 MTY-T MTY Food Group Inc. $45.98 POT-T Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $21.62 REI.UN-T RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust $25.20 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $31.08 XSR-T Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc $4.52 SNC-T SNC-Lavalin Group Inc $50.57 STN-T Stantec Inc $30.47 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $11.95 SXP-T Supremex Inc $4.70 TGZ-T Teranga Gold Corp $3.15 TV-T Trevali Mining Corp $1.06 TRQ-T Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd $3.46 UNS-T Uni-Select Inc $29.24 VCM-T Vecima Networks Inc $10.01 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $44.87 WTE-T Westshore Terminals Investment Corp $19.09 WIN-T Wi-LAN Inc $1.88 Y-T Yellow Pages Ltd $4.38 Source: Bloomberg

