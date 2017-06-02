Turning to Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index added 120 points, or 0.78 per cent. There were 184 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 54 securities declined in value, and 12 stocks closed the day unchanged.

On Thursday, in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.65 per cent, the S&P 500 index increased 0.76 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index rallied 0.78 per cent.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 3.3 cents per share, or 39.6 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 1.7 per cent. The company has maintained its dividend at this level for the past year.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are six firms providing research coverage on this small-cap industrial stock with a market capitalization of $878-million, of which four analysts have buy recommendations, one analyst has a “sector perform” recommendation, and one analyst (from Veritas Investment Research) has a “sell” recommendation.

The six firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Acumen Capital, Canaccord Genuity, Cormark Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, Peters & Co., and Veritas Investment Research.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $108.6-million in 2017, up from adjusted EBITDA of $104.8-million reported in 2016, and anticipated to rise to $129.3-million in 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $1.03 in 2017 and $1.45 in 2018.

Earnings expectations have declining sharply. For instance, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $126-million for 2017 and $141-million for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 7.1 times the 2018 consensus estimate, below its three-year historical average of 8.1 times.

The average one-year target price is $30.17, suggesting there may be over 27 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months. Target prices range widely, from a low of $20.50 (at Veritas Investment Research) to a high of $37 (at Canaccord Genuity). Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $20.50, $27, $29.50, $33, $34, and $37.

Revised recommendations

Several analysts have recently revised their target prices – all lower. In May, Gavin Fairweather, the analyst at Cormark Securities, reduced his target price to $34 from $39. Brian Pow, the analyst from Acumen Capital, trimmed his target price by $3.50 to $33. Elias Foscolos from Industrial Alliance Securities took his target price down to $29.50 from $35.50 and Jeff Fetterly from Peters reduced his target price by $10 taking it down to $27.

Insider transaction activity

Several insiders have used the recent price weakness as a buying opportunity. Of note, on May 26, Paul Vanderberg, the firm’s president and chief executive officer, purchased 10,000 shares, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 45,000 shares. The chairman of the board of directors Glen Roane accumulated 10,000 shares on May 18 at an average price of $22.35 per share, in addition to his purchase of 10,000 shares on May 16. After these transactions, his portfolio’s position stood at 50,700 shares. Board member Grant Billing acquired 5,000 shares on May 18 and purchased 5,000 shares on May 16.

Chart watch

The stock is an underperformer.

This company is the worst performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite industrials sector index with a loss of 26 per cent year to date. Since reporting disappointing first-quarter financial results, the share price has plunged over 22 per cent.

In terms of key support and resistance levels. There is technical support around $22, and failing that, around $20. On a recovery in the share price, there is overhead resistance around $25, and significant overhead resistance around $30, which is near its 50-day moving average (at $30.80) as well as its 200-day moving average (at $30.47).

The relative strength index is at 30, suggesting the shares are in oversold territory. Generally, a reading of 30 or lower indicates an oversold condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

