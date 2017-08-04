Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Friday’s TSX breakouts: Stock is up 23% from its IPO with further gains forecasted Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 17 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 46 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Featured today is a small-cap consumer staples stock that has only been trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the past 20 days. However, in time, the stock may appear on the positive price breakouts list. The share price is already up 23 per cent from its initial public offering price of $15.75. The security I am referred to is Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T).

Dividend policy

The company will be paying its shareholders a quarterly dividend. Management anticipates the dividend will amount to 8 cents per share or 32 cents per share on a yearly basis, translating to an annualized dividend yield of 1.7 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

Despite being a small cap stock with a market capitalization of approximately $730-million, four large brokerage firms provide recent research coverage on the company. In July, four analysts initiated coverage on the company – all with buy recommendations.

The firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, RBC Capital Markets, and Scotia Capital.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting revenue of $304-million in 2017, up from $248-million in 2016, and rising to $329-million in 2018. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $49-million in 2017, up from $46.8-million in 2016, and $67-million in 2018. There are three analysts with earnings forecasts of between 53 cents and 74 cents in 2017 and the consensus earnings per share estimate is 91 cents in 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple in the mid-teens.

The average 12-month target price is $21.33, implying the share price has 10 per cent upside potential over the next year. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $19, two at $21, and $22.

Insider transaction activity

There are no reported insider transactions in the public market since the company since the stock began trading.

Chart watch

Since the shares just began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in July, there is insufficient historical price data available to analyze the stock on a technical basis.

---

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive BreakoutsAug. 3 close
AIF-TAltus Group Ltd $31.06
CGY-TCalian Group Ltd. $28.87
CFP-TCanfor Corp $21.29
CHR-TChorus Aviation Inc $7.99
DPM-TDundee Precious Metals Inc $2.67
GC-TGreat Canadian Gaming Corp $25.43
HSM-THelius Medical Technologies Inc. $2.53
IGM-TIGM Financial Inc $42.81
KL-TKirkland Lake Gold Inc $13.23
LAC-TLithium Americas Corp $1.10
RME-TRocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $10.60
RSI-TRogers Sugar Inc $6.59
RUS-TRussel Metals Inc $27.10
TOY-TSpin Master Corp. $48.06
RAY.A-TStingray Digital Group Inc. $8.30
TKO-TTaseko Mines Ltd $1.96
WEF-TWestern Forest Products Inc $2.59
Negative Breakouts
ALC-TAlgoma Central Corp $11.83
ARX-TARC Resources Ltd $16.07
ATZ-TAritzia Inc. $12.56
AKG-TAsanko Gold Inc $1.11
BIR-TBirchcliff Energy Ltd $5.53
CJ-TCardinal Energy Ltd $4.14
CGX-TCineplex Inc $44.25
CLR-TClearwater Seafoods Inc $10.77
CIGI-TColliers International Group Inc $66.72
CRH-TCRH Medical Corp $3.25
CRR.UN-TCrombie Real Estate Investment Trust $13.45
ELD-TEldorado Gold Corp $2.32
EDR-TEndeavour Silver Corp $3.05
EXF-TEXFO Inc $4.84
EXE-TExtendicare Inc $9.35
FVI-TFortuna Silver Mines Inc $5.62
FRII-TFreshii Inc. $8.10
GMP-TGMP Capital Inc $2.90
GRT.UN-TGranite Real Estate Investment Trust $49.26
HLF-THigh Liner Foods Inc $16.45
KEY-TKeyera Corp $38.20
GUD-TKnight Therapeutics Inc $9.30
DR-TMedical Facilities Corp $12.81
MRT.UN-TMorguard Real Estate Investment Trust $13.96
PONY-TPainted Pony Petroleum Ltd $4.05
PKI-TParkland Fuel Corp $25.81
PSI-TPason Systems Inc $17.88
PGF-TPengrowth Energy Corp $0.87
PEY-TPeyto Exploration & Development Corp $20.71
PHX-TPHX Energy Services Corp $1.91
QTRH-TQuarterhill Inc. $1.76
VII-TSeven Generations Energy Ltd $16.90
SW-TSierra Wireless Inc $29.38
SVM-TSilvercorp Metals Inc $3.44
ZZZ-TSleep Country Canada $35.63
SPE-TSpartan Energy Corp $5.54
X-TTMX Group Ltd $65.41
TXG-TTorex Gold Resources Inc $20.88
TOT-TTotal Energy Services Inc $12.00
TCN-TTricon Capital Group Inc $10.38
TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd $1.57
TC-TTucows Inc. $67.11
VNR-TValener Inc $21.31
VBV-TVBI Vaccines Inc $5.08
WDO-TWesdome Gold Mines Ltd. $2.17
WRG-TWestern Energy Services Corp $1.31

Source: Bloomberg/Jennifer Dowty

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jennifer Dowty on Twitter: @jennifer_dowty

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular