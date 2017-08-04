Featured today is a small-cap consumer staples stock that has only been trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the past 20 days. However, in time, the stock may appear on the positive price breakouts list. The share price is already up 23 per cent from its initial public offering price of $15.75. The security I am referred to is Jamieson Wellness Inc. ( JWEL-T ).

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 17 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 46 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Dividend policy

The company will be paying its shareholders a quarterly dividend. Management anticipates the dividend will amount to 8 cents per share or 32 cents per share on a yearly basis, translating to an annualized dividend yield of 1.7 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

Despite being a small cap stock with a market capitalization of approximately $730-million, four large brokerage firms provide recent research coverage on the company. In July, four analysts initiated coverage on the company – all with buy recommendations.

The firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, RBC Capital Markets, and Scotia Capital.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting revenue of $304-million in 2017, up from $248-million in 2016, and rising to $329-million in 2018. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $49-million in 2017, up from $46.8-million in 2016, and $67-million in 2018. There are three analysts with earnings forecasts of between 53 cents and 74 cents in 2017 and the consensus earnings per share estimate is 91 cents in 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple in the mid-teens.

The average 12-month target price is $21.33, implying the share price has 10 per cent upside potential over the next year. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $19, two at $21, and $22.

Insider transaction activity

There are no reported insider transactions in the public market since the company since the stock began trading.

Chart watch

Since the shares just began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in July, there is insufficient historical price data available to analyze the stock on a technical basis.

---

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive Breakouts Aug. 3 close AIF-T Altus Group Ltd $31.06 CGY-T Calian Group Ltd. $28.87 CFP-T Canfor Corp $21.29 CHR-T Chorus Aviation Inc $7.99 DPM-T Dundee Precious Metals Inc $2.67 GC-T Great Canadian Gaming Corp $25.43 HSM-T Helius Medical Technologies Inc. $2.53 IGM-T IGM Financial Inc $42.81 KL-T Kirkland Lake Gold Inc $13.23 LAC-T Lithium Americas Corp $1.10 RME-T Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc $10.60 RSI-T Rogers Sugar Inc $6.59 RUS-T Russel Metals Inc $27.10 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. $48.06 RAY.A-T Stingray Digital Group Inc. $8.30 TKO-T Taseko Mines Ltd $1.96 WEF-T Western Forest Products Inc $2.59 Negative Breakouts ALC-T Algoma Central Corp $11.83 ARX-T ARC Resources Ltd $16.07 ATZ-T Aritzia Inc. $12.56 AKG-T Asanko Gold Inc $1.11 BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $5.53 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $4.14 CGX-T Cineplex Inc $44.25 CLR-T Clearwater Seafoods Inc $10.77 CIGI-T Colliers International Group Inc $66.72 CRH-T CRH Medical Corp $3.25 CRR.UN-T Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust $13.45 ELD-T Eldorado Gold Corp $2.32 EDR-T Endeavour Silver Corp $3.05 EXF-T EXFO Inc $4.84 EXE-T Extendicare Inc $9.35 FVI-T Fortuna Silver Mines Inc $5.62 FRII-T Freshii Inc. $8.10 GMP-T GMP Capital Inc $2.90 GRT.UN-T Granite Real Estate Investment Trust $49.26 HLF-T High Liner Foods Inc $16.45 KEY-T Keyera Corp $38.20 GUD-T Knight Therapeutics Inc $9.30 DR-T Medical Facilities Corp $12.81 MRT.UN-T Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust $13.96 PONY-T Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd $4.05 PKI-T Parkland Fuel Corp $25.81 PSI-T Pason Systems Inc $17.88 PGF-T Pengrowth Energy Corp $0.87 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $20.71 PHX-T PHX Energy Services Corp $1.91 QTRH-T Quarterhill Inc. $1.76 VII-T Seven Generations Energy Ltd $16.90 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $29.38 SVM-T Silvercorp Metals Inc $3.44 ZZZ-T Sleep Country Canada $35.63 SPE-T Spartan Energy Corp $5.54 X-T TMX Group Ltd $65.41 TXG-T Torex Gold Resources Inc $20.88 TOT-T Total Energy Services Inc $12.00 TCN-T Tricon Capital Group Inc $10.38 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $1.57 TC-T Tucows Inc. $67.11 VNR-T Valener Inc $21.31 VBV-T VBI Vaccines Inc $5.08 WDO-T Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. $2.17 WRG-T Western Energy Services Corp $1.31 Source: Bloomberg/Jennifer Dowty

