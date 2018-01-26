Friday’s TSX breakouts: This ‘top pick’ stock features solid gains and 13 buy calls

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there are 23 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 26 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a stock that may resurface on the positive breakouts list in 2018. The share price continues to climb higher driven by its solid operational results. With 13 buy recommendations, the security highlighted today is Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B- T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Quebec-based Quebecor Inc. is a telecommunications and media holding company with an 81.5-per-cent interest in Quebecor Media Inc. Quebecor has three key business segments: telecommunications with its core asset, Videotron Ltd.; the media segment, with television broadcaster, TVA Group; and its smallest segment, sports and entertainment.

Before the market opened on Nov. 9, the company reported solid third quarter financial results led by strength in wireless services. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was $421-million, up 8 per cent year-over-year, exceeding the consensus estimate of $413-million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 81 cents, a penny ahead of expectations. Wireless ARPU (average monthly revenue per user) increased 1.4 per cent year-over-year to $53.34. However, it was negatively impacted by the CRTC decision that forced the company to discontinue its unlimited music service. Excluding this impact, ARPU grew 3 per cent year-over-year. Wireless subscriber net additions amounted to 37,000 connections. At quarter end, the company's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 2.6 times.

On the earnings call, President and Chief Executive Officer Pierre Karl Péladeau commented on the strength, "Our mobile service maintained the strong momentum with revenue growth of 16 per cent in the quarter, thanks to subscriber growth that show no sign of slowing and to our continued ability to grow ARPU." On the back of the solid earnings results, the share price rallied 1.7 per cent that day.

Returning capital to shareholders

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2.75 cents per share, or 11 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 0.45 per cent.

Since 2015, management has announced a dividend increase annually during the month of May.

During the first nine months of 2017, the company repurchased 1,541,500 shares as part of its share buyback program. During the third quarter, 821,000 shares were repurchased.

Analysts' recommendations

There are 15 analysts providing recent research coverage on this mid-cap stock of which 13 analysts have buy recommendations and two analysts (from Canaccord Genuity and EVA Dimensions) have "hold" recommendations. More specifically, the analyst at Cormark Securities has a "top pick" recommendation and the analyst at Scotia Capital has identified Quebecor as a "focus stock."

The firms providing recent research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Accountability Research, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Desjardins Securities, EVA Dimensions, Macquarie, Morningstar, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, TD Securities and Veritas Investment Research.

Revised recommendations

Analysts have been revising their target prices – all higher. Listed below are numerous revisions.

Earlier this month, Maher Yaghi, the analyst from Desjardins Securities, increased his target price to $29 from $27.

In November, Jeffrey Fan, the analyst at Scotia Capital, lifted his target price to $29 from $27. Drew McReynolds from RBC Capital Markets hiked his target price by $1.50 to $26. Tim Casey from BMO Capital Markets increased his target price to $27.50 from $25. Adam Shine from National Bank Financial increased his target price to $28 from $26.50. Vince Valentini from TD Securities raised his target price to $28 from $27. Robert Bek from CIBC Capital Markets revised his target price to $27 from $23.50. David McFadgen from Cormark Securities bumped his target price to $28.50 from $26. Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity tweaked his target price higher to $25.50 from $25.

Financial Forecasts

The consensus EBITDA estimate is $1.61-billion in 2017, expanding to $1.66-billion in 2018 and reaching $1.83-billion in 2019. The Street is forecasting earnings per share of $1.40 in 2017, rising 14 per cent to $1.60 in 2018 with earnings per share expected to climb to $1.74 in 2019.

Consensus earnings forecasts have been revised higher in recent months. For instance, four months ago, the Street was forecasting EBITDA of $1.53-billion for 2017 and $1.61-billion for 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates were $1.40 for 2017 and $1.57 for 2018.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock using a net asset value approach.

The average one-year target price is $27.42, suggesting the share price has over 12 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Individual target prices provided by 13 firms are as follows in numerical order: $25, $25.50, $26, two at $27, three at $27.50, two at $28, $28.50, and two at $29.

Insider transaction activity

Year-to-date, there has not been any trading activity in the public markets reported by insiders.

In 2017, only one insider reported transactions in the public market - Jean-François Pruneau, the company's Chief Financial Officer. On Sept. 26, he exercised his options, receiving 50,000 shares, and between Sept. 26 and Sept. 29, he sold 50,000 shares in the market, leaving just 300 shares in his portfolio after these transactions. Due to a two-for-one stock split that occurred in November, this portfolio's position currently stands at 600 shares.

Chart watch

Pull up a long-term chart and you will see that the stock has been a strong performer and it remains in an uptrend.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the stock has initial overhead resistance around $25, near its all-time closing high of $25.03 reported in November. Looking at the downside, there is strong technical support around $23, close to its 200-day moving average (at $22.73).

---

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company's dividend policy, analysts' recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.