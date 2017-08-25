Gordon Pape is editor and publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters. For more information and details on how to subscribe, go to buildingwealth.ca.

Nothing seems to trouble investors these days. There was a little queasiness earlier this month over the verbal exchanges between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un but they have faded away, at least for the moment. Despite all the turmoil in the world, people continue to buy stocks as if the market will go up forever.

