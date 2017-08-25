Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Gordon Pape: Three things that are keeping me up at night worrying about markets Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Gordon Pape

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Gordon Pape is editor and publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters. For more information and details on how to subscribe, go to buildingwealth.ca.

Nothing seems to trouble investors these days. There was a little queasiness earlier this month over the verbal exchanges between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un but they have faded away, at least for the moment. Despite all the turmoil in the world, people continue to buy stocks as if the market will go up forever.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

Carrick Talks Money: Is Canada returning to an 'inflation nation'? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories