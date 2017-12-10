Gauging an aging bull market using three major indicators

Is it time to run for cover? With stock valuations at towering heights, investors have every reason to be wary about what lies ahead for this elderly and expensive bull market.

But, surprisingly, there's no reason to panic just yet – at least not if the more reliable gauges of impending trouble are accurate.

Right now, three major indicators – the yield curve, unemployment trends and retail sales – are unanimous. They suggest we should tilt toward cautious confidence, at least for the next few months.

This may come as a shock. Market valuations are generally high to extremely high, depending on which yardstick you choose to examine. U.S. stocks are so expensive that they will produce no or little real return in the seven to 10 years to come, according to prominent quantitative investors, such as GMO LLC in Boston and Research Affiliates LLC in Newport Beach, Calif. Similar forecasts for bonds and international stocks, including Canadian ones, are not quite so grim, but still lacklustre.

Those dire outlooks, though, are based upon the notion that profit margins and market valuations will inevitably revert to their long-term averages. Forecasters have little to say about how quickly that reversion will occur or when it will begin.

That makes it tricky to know what to do at a time such as the present, when valuations are high, but there are no obvious signs of economic distress.

Markets rarely crash because of high valuations alone. It typically takes a catalyst, something big enough to pull down the broad economy, to cause investors to get out of stocks and stay out of stocks. The catalyst may be sharply rising interest rates or the outbreak of war or a meltdown of housing prices, or something else entirely, but stock prices in developed countries usually don't suffer long-lasting damage outside of a recession.

So how likely is a Canadian or U.S. recession in the months ahead? Not very, according to most indicators.

The most well-known warning sign of a downturn ahead is an inversion of the yield curve. In plain English, that refers to a situation in which short-term interest rates surge higher than longer-term rates – a reversal of the usual pattern in which it costs more to borrow money for longer periods than shorter ones. Yield curves typically invert because central banks are driving up short-term rates to cool off a red-hot economy. As a result, inversions have frequently come before recessions, especially in the United States.

Markets have been spooked in recent weeks by a dramatic flattening of the yield curves in both Canada and the United States. In both countries, the gap between rates on two-year bonds and 10-year bonds has narrowed to some of the lowest levels since the financial crisis.

The implications would be ominous if the trend continues, but it's important to note that, at least for now, the yield curve is still not inverted. In fact, the current spread between two- and 10-year bonds is not at all remarkable by historical standards, according to Paul Ashworth of Capital Economics. As a result, he argues that investors are losing sleep for no good reason. "While an inversion of the curve is a good recession signal, a flattening doesn't mean anything," he says.

Bottom line: The yield curve is still upward sloping – if only barely – and still indicating growth ahead.

An even more positive message comes from unemployment trends. The jobless rate in both Canada and the United States has been headed steadily downward, suggesting continued economic momentum.

The time to be wary will be when unemployment takes a significant jump upward. While the absolute level of unemployment peaks only after recessions are already well in progress, a strong move higher in the unemployment rate often occurs months before the downturn starts. "Looking at the postwar period, whenever the unemployment rate has increased by more than 0.3 to 0.4 percentage points, the economy has always ended up in a full-blown recession," William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, noted last year.

Finally, wary investors should look at retail sales. Broad measures of consumer spending, such as retail and food-service sales, have flattened before recent recessions. This makes sense. Consumer spending accounts for a large chunk of most developed economies, especially in the United States, and a slowdown in growth often heralds broader distress in the future.

Right now, retail sales in both the United States and Canada are still climbing steadily. This adds to the case for confidence – if by confidence you mean a belief that a stock market plunge is not likely to occur in the next few months.

But keep that message in perspective. Just because the short-term outlook seems relatively sunny, investors shouldn't ignore the longer-term reality of today's sky-high stock valuations. Now is a fine time to reduce the risk in your portfolio, even if it's not time to run for shelter just yet.