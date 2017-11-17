Director Gerald Schwartz buys at Indigo Books

On Monday and Tuesday, Indigo Books & Music Inc. director Gerald Schwartz bought a total of 27,500 shares between the prices of $18.50 and $18.76. The book, gift and toy retailer is planning to open a test store in the United States next summer. On Friday, the stock joined the INK Canadian Insider Index which celebrated its three-year live anniversary this week. During the three years, the Index advanced 10.4 per cent on an annualized total return basis compared to 5 per cent for the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors