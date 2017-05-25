A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

OPEC leaders are expected to announce the continuation of production quotas, but markets didn’t like the news very much as crude prices turned sharply lower. This could just be the usual "buy the rumour, sell the news" or a sign that major speculative market players were hoping for deeper production cuts. Energy consulting firm Wood Mackenzie was expecting the negative reaction,

Report Typo/Error