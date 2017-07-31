A rising Canadian dollar, strength in multinational industrial stocks and base metals prices combine with manufacturing data to highlight an accelerating global economy. The weight of evidence is compelling and investors should tilt their portfolios toward economically sensitive growth stocks, rather than defensive equities, for as long as the trend holds.Report Typo/Error
