A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Goldman Sachs answers the economic question at top of mind for Canadians, “Does Canada 2017 = U.S. 2007?”

“We think the comparison of Canada to the U.S. in 2007 overlooks important institutional differences between the two markets, including differences in prevailing lending standards. That said, Canada appears to have one of the more stretched housing markets within the DM [developed markets]. Our bust model indicates a 30 per cent probability of a real house price decline of 5 per cent or greater over the next two years, suggesting that Canadian house prices are an important risk that warrants monitoring by global investors.”

