Goldman Sachs: Oil to $80 but not for long

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Goldman Sachs published a big jump in their forecast price for oil but also noted that the rally would be relatively short term,

"[Goldman's] three, six and twelve-month Brent oil price forecasts were raised to $75, $82.50 and $75 a barrel respectively, from $62 previously … However, Goldman expects the price to dip again as U.S. shale producers pump more oil to benefit from the price reaction to lower global inventories.

"We expect that the shale response, OPEC's eventual ramp-up and higher non-OPEC production will all bring prices lower sequentially, with our 2020 Brent forecast at $60."

"Goldman Sachs raises oil price forecasts on speedy market rebalancing" – Reuters

"Oil Jumps as Goldman Sachs Boosts Price Forecast by a Third" – Bloomberg

"U.S. Reaches Oil-Output Milestone Months Earlier Than Expected" – Bloomberg

=====

Domestic oil prices have not participated much in the recent rally as a rising amount of production remains landlocked. A recent move by British Columbia designed to slow bitumen shipments on the Trans Mountain pipeline is not helpful in this regard and the Alberta government is extremely displeased,

"[Alberta premier Rachel] Notley has already vowed to take legal action against the B.C. government, which on Tuesday proposed new restrictions on shipments of bitumen that would flow through the expanded pipeline from Alberta to the West Coast. "The B.C. government took this action with no provocation and almost no warning," Notley said. "The government of Alberta will not, we cannot, let this unconstitutional attack on jobs and working people stand."

"Alberta premier threatens economic retaliation against B.C. over bitumen restrictions" – CBC

=====

Apple Inc. has led markets lower in recent days, and I think the A.V. Club has the clearest explanation,

"It turns out that people don't really want to spend $1,000 on an iPhone" – A.V. Club

=====

The Canadian housing market saw an out-sized quarter over quarter decline in prices and this is obviously cause for homeowner concern (and broader economic concern, as gross domestic product growth is increasingly driven by real estate activity). But year over year price gains remain health for now and its important to take note of regional disparities,

"[Canadian] home prices adjusted for inflation, fell 3.8 per cent in the third quarter of 2017. The single quarter decline is the first drop since 2012, and the largest since the first quarter of 1991. This is the largest single quarter decline in the world according to the Dallas Fed's global index … Despite the large quarterly decline, Canadian real estate prices are still much higher than they were a year ago. The index is up 7.4 per cent from the same quarter last year, almost twice as much as the aggregate index for other countries."

"Canadian real estate prices see biggest drop worldwide" – Maclean's

=====

I have been a proponent of health care as an investment theme for a long while, largely due to demographic profit tailwinds. The announcement that Amazon.com Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Morgan Stanley are forming a non-profit joint venture designed to reduce health care costs for their employees is a definite threat to the theme, but I think we have time to watch the new project develop before selling related stocks.

"Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Are Going to Fix Health Care—Somehow" – The Atlantic

=====

Tweet of the Day: "@tracyalloway Wow. The amount of people who expect stocks to go higher is at an all-time RECORD, according to Conference Board Consumer Confidence data" – (chart) Twitter

Diversion: "Artificial Intelligence May Have Cracked Freaky 600-Year-Old Manuscript" – Gizmodo