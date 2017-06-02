We live in an age of disruptive technology. The world as we know it is evolving at such a rapid pace that it’s hard to keep up. As that rate of change accelerates, jobs will be lost and industries will face the same fate as buggy makers when Henry Ford rolled out the first Model T. But new opportunities will also be created, for workers and investors.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Tata Motors Ltd$37.29+0.17(+0.46%)
- Amazon.com Inc$1,006.30+10.35(+1.04%)
- Alphabet Inc$974.50+7.55(+0.78%)
- Alphabet Inc$995.30+7.01(+0.71%)
- Tesla Inc$339.88-0.49(-0.14%)
- Updated June 2 2:07 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.