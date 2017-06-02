Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Gordon Pape: Is your portfolio ready for the impact of disruptive technology? Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Gordon Pape

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

We live in an age of disruptive technology. The world as we know it is evolving at such a rapid pace that it’s hard to keep up. As that rate of change accelerates, jobs will be lost and industries will face the same fate as buggy makers when Henry Ford rolled out the first Model T. But new opportunities will also be created, for workers and investors.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular