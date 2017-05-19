If you can’t beat them, join them.

That’s the approach being taken by a growing number of traditional mutual fund companies as they expand into the ETF (exchange-traded funds) business.

Mackenzie Financial, AGF, Dynamic, RBC, and TD have all launched new ETFs in the past couple of years. In April, Manulife and Desjardins entered the field. Fidelity has started an ETF line in the U.S. and it’s probably only a matter of time until Fidelity Canada does the same. During March and April, 24 new ETFs were launched in this country.

