If you’re an invest-it-and-forget-it person, this Buy and Hold Portfolio is for you. It was created in June 2012 so we are currently celebrating its fifth anniversary. The portfolio contains a bond ETF and a mix of Canadian and U.S. stocks, which will rarely change.
On the equity side, I focus on blue-chip stocks that offer long-term growth potential plus, in all cases but one, regular dividend payments. The original weighting was 10 per cent for each stock with the bond ETF given a 20-per-cent position.
Buy and Hold Portfolio (as of June. 23)
|Symbol
|Weight %
|Shares
|Avg. price
|Book value
|Current price
|Market value
|Retained dividends
|Gain/Loss %
|XBB
|16
|445
|$31.40
|$13,973.05
|$31.79
|$14,146.55
|$261.51
|3.3
|BCE
|9.7
|145
|$43.21
|$6,265.35
|$59.18
|$8,581.10
|$343.76
|42.4
|BAM.A
|13.6
|235
|$22.80
|$5,359.00
|$51.30
|$12,055.50
|$79.10
|126.4
|CNR
|12.7
|105
|$44.11
|$4,179.00
|$106.81
|$11,215.05
|$139.85
|171.7
|ENB
|8.5
|145
|$41.23
|$5,978.50
|$52.07
|$7,550.15
|$316.13
|31.6
|TD
|10.7
|145
|$41.23
|$5,978.60
|$65.40
|$9,483.00
|$365.62
|70.8
|GOOGL
|8.9
|8
|$794.49
|$6,355.92
|$982.85
|$7,862.80
|$0
|23.7
|UNH
|9.4
|45
|$112.47
|$5,061.15
|$185.10
|$8,329.50
|$253.14
|69.6
|DIS
|10.1
|85
|$47.12
|$4,005.20
|$104.11
|$8,849.35
|$509.89
|133.7
|Cash
|0.4
|$299.60
|$313.74
|Total
|100
|$57,455.37
|$88,386.74
|$2,269.00
|57.8
|Inception
|$49,945.40
|81.5
Comments: The new portfolio value (market price plus retained dividends/distributions) is $90,655.74, compared to $83,430.63 at the time of the last review. That represents a gain of 8.7 per cent over the period.
Since inception, we have a total return of 81.5 per cent. That represents an average annual compound rate of return of 12.7 per cent, which is comfortably ahead of our 8 per cent target.
Changes: We will invest some of our retained dividends as follows.
XBB – We will purchase five units for a total cost of $158.95. That will bring our total to 450 and reduce retained cash to $102.56.
BCE – We’ll add five shares for a cost of $295.90. We now own 150 shares, with a cash balance of $47.86.
ENB – We will take advantage of the price retreat to buy five shares for a cost of $260.35. We now own a total of 150 shares and have cash remaining of $55.78.
TD – Here again, we will buy five shares for a cost of $327. Our total is now 150 shares, with cash of $38.62.
DIS – Finally, we’ll add five shares of Disney for an expense of $520.55. That will use all of our retained dividends and we will take $10.66 from our cash account to make up the difference.
Readers are reminded not to do small trades unless you have a fee-based account. Use dividend reinvestment plans instead.
We have cash remaining of $1,019.99. We will keep that in our EQ Bank account, which is currently paying 2.3 per cent.
Here is a look at the updated portfolio. I will review it again in December.
Buy and Hold Portfolio (updated June. 23)
|Symbol
|Weight %
|Shares
|Avg. price
|Book value
|Current price
|Market value
|Retained dividends
|XBB
|15.9
|450
|$31.40
|$14,132.00
|$31.79
|$14,305.50
|$102.56
|BCE
|9.9
|150
|$43.74
|$6,561.25
|$59.18
|$8,877.00
|$47.86
|BAM.A
|13.4
|235
|$22.80
|$5,359.00
|$51.30
|$12,055.50
|$79.10
|CNR
|12.5
|105
|$44.11
|$4,179.00
|$106.81
|$11,215.05
|$139.85
|ENB
|8.7
|150
|$41.59
|$6,238.85
|$52.07
|$7,810.50
|$55.78
|TD
|10.9
|150
|$42.04
|$6,305.60
|$65.40
|$9,810.00
|$38.62
|GOOGL
|8.7
|8
|$794.49
|$6,355.92
|$982.85
|$7,862.80
|$0
|UNH
|9.3
|45
|$112.47
|$5,061.15
|$185.10
|$8,329.50
|$253.14
|DIS
|10.4
|90
|$50.29
|$4,525.75
|$104.11
|$9,369.90
|$0
|Cash
|0.3
|$303.08
|$303.08
|Total
|100
|$59,021.60
|$89,938.83
|$716.91
|Inception
|$49,945.40
Gordon Pape is editor and publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters. For more information and details on how to subscribe, go to buildingwealth.ca.Report Typo/Error
