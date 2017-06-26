Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Gordon Pape

Special to The Globe and Mail

If you’re an invest-it-and-forget-it person, this Buy and Hold Portfolio is for you. It was created in June 2012 so we are currently celebrating its fifth anniversary. The portfolio contains a bond ETF and a mix of Canadian and U.S. stocks, which will rarely change.

On the equity side, I focus on blue-chip stocks that offer long-term growth potential plus, in all cases but one, regular dividend payments. The original weighting was 10 per cent for each stock with the bond ETF given a 20-per-cent position.

Buy and Hold Portfolio (as of June. 23)

SymbolWeight %SharesAvg. priceBook valueCurrent priceMarket valueRetained dividendsGain/Loss %
XBB16445$31.40 $13,973.05 $31.79 $14,146.55 $261.51 3.3
BCE9.7145$43.21 $6,265.35 $59.18 $8,581.10 $343.76 42.4
BAM.A13.6235$22.80 $5,359.00 $51.30 $12,055.50 $79.10 126.4
CNR12.7105$44.11 $4,179.00 $106.81 $11,215.05 $139.85 171.7
ENB8.5145$41.23 $5,978.50 $52.07 $7,550.15 $316.13 31.6
TD 10.7145$41.23 $5,978.60 $65.40 $9,483.00 $365.62 70.8
GOOGL8.98$794.49 $6,355.92 $982.85 $7,862.80 $0 23.7
UNH9.445$112.47 $5,061.15 $185.10 $8,329.50 $253.14 69.6
DIS10.185$47.12 $4,005.20 $104.11 $8,849.35 $509.89 133.7
Cash0.4$299.60 $313.74
Total100$57,455.37 $88,386.74 $2,269.00 57.8
Inception$49,945.40 81.5

Comments: The new portfolio value (market price plus retained dividends/distributions) is $90,655.74, compared to $83,430.63 at the time of the last review. That represents a gain of 8.7 per cent over the period.

Since inception, we have a total return of 81.5 per cent. That represents an average annual compound rate of return of 12.7 per cent, which is comfortably ahead of our 8 per cent target.

Changes: We will invest some of our retained dividends as follows.

XBB – We will purchase five units for a total cost of $158.95. That will bring our total to 450 and reduce retained cash to $102.56.

BCE – We’ll add five shares for a cost of $295.90. We now own 150 shares, with a cash balance of $47.86.

ENB – We will take advantage of the price retreat to buy five shares for a cost of $260.35. We now own a total of 150 shares and have cash remaining of $55.78.

TD – Here again, we will buy five shares for a cost of $327. Our total is now 150 shares, with cash of $38.62.

DIS – Finally, we’ll add five shares of Disney for an expense of $520.55. That will use all of our retained dividends and we will take $10.66 from our cash account to make up the difference.

Readers are reminded not to do small trades unless you have a fee-based account. Use dividend reinvestment plans instead.

We have cash remaining of $1,019.99. We will keep that in our EQ Bank account, which is currently paying 2.3 per cent.

Here is a look at the updated portfolio. I will review it again in December.

Buy and Hold Portfolio (updated June. 23)

SymbolWeight %SharesAvg. priceBook valueCurrent priceMarket valueRetained dividends
XBB15.9450$31.40 $14,132.00 $31.79 $14,305.50 $102.56
BCE9.9150$43.74 $6,561.25 $59.18 $8,877.00 $47.86
BAM.A13.4235$22.80 $5,359.00 $51.30 $12,055.50 $79.10
CNR12.5105$44.11 $4,179.00 $106.81 $11,215.05 $139.85
ENB8.7150$41.59 $6,238.85 $52.07 $7,810.50 $55.78
TD 10.9150$42.04 $6,305.60 $65.40 $9,810.00 $38.62
GOOGL8.78$794.49 $6,355.92 $982.85 $7,862.80 $0
UNH9.345$112.47 $5,061.15 $185.10 $8,329.50 $253.14
DIS10.490$50.29 $4,525.75 $104.11 $9,369.90 $0
Cash0.3$303.08 $303.08
Total100$59,021.60 $89,938.83 $716.91
Inception$49,945.40

Gordon Pape is editor and publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters. For more information and details on how to subscribe, go to buildingwealth.ca.

