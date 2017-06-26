On the equity side, I focus on blue-chip stocks that offer long-term growth potential plus, in all cases but one, regular dividend payments. The original weighting was 10 per cent for each stock with the bond ETF given a 20-per-cent position.

If you’re an invest-it-and-forget-it person, this Buy and Hold Portfolio is for you. It was created in June 2012 so we are currently celebrating its fifth anniversary. The portfolio contains a bond ETF and a mix of Canadian and U.S. stocks, which will rarely change.

Buy and Hold Portfolio (as of June. 23) Symbol Weight % Shares Avg. price Book value Current price Market value Retained dividends Gain/Loss % XBB 16 445 $31.40 $13,973.05 $31.79 $14,146.55 $261.51 3.3 BCE 9.7 145 $43.21 $6,265.35 $59.18 $8,581.10 $343.76 42.4 BAM.A 13.6 235 $22.80 $5,359.00 $51.30 $12,055.50 $79.10 126.4 CNR 12.7 105 $44.11 $4,179.00 $106.81 $11,215.05 $139.85 171.7 ENB 8.5 145 $41.23 $5,978.50 $52.07 $7,550.15 $316.13 31.6 TD 10.7 145 $41.23 $5,978.60 $65.40 $9,483.00 $365.62 70.8 GOOGL 8.9 8 $794.49 $6,355.92 $982.85 $7,862.80 $0 23.7 UNH 9.4 45 $112.47 $5,061.15 $185.10 $8,329.50 $253.14 69.6 DIS 10.1 85 $47.12 $4,005.20 $104.11 $8,849.35 $509.89 133.7 Cash 0.4 $299.60 $313.74 Total 100 $57,455.37 $88,386.74 $2,269.00 57.8 Inception $49,945.40 81.5

Comments: The new portfolio value (market price plus retained dividends/distributions) is $90,655.74, compared to $83,430.63 at the time of the last review. That represents a gain of 8.7 per cent over the period.

Since inception, we have a total return of 81.5 per cent. That represents an average annual compound rate of return of 12.7 per cent, which is comfortably ahead of our 8 per cent target.

Changes: We will invest some of our retained dividends as follows.

XBB – We will purchase five units for a total cost of $158.95. That will bring our total to 450 and reduce retained cash to $102.56.

BCE – We’ll add five shares for a cost of $295.90. We now own 150 shares, with a cash balance of $47.86.

ENB – We will take advantage of the price retreat to buy five shares for a cost of $260.35. We now own a total of 150 shares and have cash remaining of $55.78.

TD – Here again, we will buy five shares for a cost of $327. Our total is now 150 shares, with cash of $38.62.

DIS – Finally, we’ll add five shares of Disney for an expense of $520.55. That will use all of our retained dividends and we will take $10.66 from our cash account to make up the difference.

Readers are reminded not to do small trades unless you have a fee-based account. Use dividend reinvestment plans instead.

We have cash remaining of $1,019.99. We will keep that in our EQ Bank account, which is currently paying 2.3 per cent.

Here is a look at the updated portfolio. I will review it again in December.

Buy and Hold Portfolio (updated June. 23) Symbol Weight % Shares Avg. price Book value Current price Market value Retained dividends XBB 15.9 450 $31.40 $14,132.00 $31.79 $14,305.50 $102.56 BCE 9.9 150 $43.74 $6,561.25 $59.18 $8,877.00 $47.86 BAM.A 13.4 235 $22.80 $5,359.00 $51.30 $12,055.50 $79.10 CNR 12.5 105 $44.11 $4,179.00 $106.81 $11,215.05 $139.85 ENB 8.7 150 $41.59 $6,238.85 $52.07 $7,810.50 $55.78 TD 10.9 150 $42.04 $6,305.60 $65.40 $9,810.00 $38.62 GOOGL 8.7 8 $794.49 $6,355.92 $982.85 $7,862.80 $0 UNH 9.3 45 $112.47 $5,061.15 $185.10 $8,329.50 $253.14 DIS 10.4 90 $50.29 $4,525.75 $104.11 $9,369.90 $0 Cash 0.3 $303.08 $303.08 Total 100 $59,021.60 $89,938.83 $716.91 Inception $49,945.40

Gordon Pape is editor and publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters. For more information and details on how to subscribe, go to buildingwealth.ca.

