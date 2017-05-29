Since then the limit has been rolled back $5,500 a year but even at that level TFSAs can provide an valuable source of tax-free income to investors who structure their portfolios properly.

Two years ago, in May 2015, I launched an income portfolio designed for Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs). At that point, the annual TFSA contribution limit was $10,000, making these plans highly attractive to income investors.

TFSA Income Portfolio (as of May 19) Security Weight % Total shares Avg. price Book value Market price Market value Income retained Gain/loss BCE 9.6 80 $53.81 $4,304.50 $60.40 $4,832.00 $119.31 15 BNS 9 60 $65.41 $3,924.60 $75.48 $4,528.80 $345.60 24.2 BIP.UN 12.7 120 $36.37 $4,364.78 $53.54 $6,424.80 $52.20 48.4 BEP.UN 9.5 110 $37.94 $4,173.40 $43.77 $4,814.70 $264.21 21.7 IPL 7.5 140 $30.19 $4,226.25 $27.01 $3,781.40 $314.88 -3.1 NWC 10.7 170 $24.77 $4,211.05 $31.81 $5,407.70 $268.35 34.8 SIA 10 290 $15.10 $4,379.40 $17.50 $5,075.00 $189.65 20.2 RNW 11.2 360 $12.47 $4,490.70 $15.69 $5,648.40 $199.62 30.2 FC 9.7 370 $12.57 $4,651.90 $13.24 $4,898.80 $144.30 8.4 SRU.UN 9.4 150 $29.88 $4,482.00 $31.61 $4,741.50 $184.56 9.9 Cash 0.7 $335.99 $350.70 Total 100 $43,544.57 $50,503.80 $2,082.68 20.8 Inception $41,000.00 28.3

Comments: The overall value of the portfolio increased from $48,130.16 in December to $52,586.48 now. That was a profit of 9.3 per cent in the latest period. Since inception two years ago, the portfolio has gained 28.3 per cent for an average annual compound growth rate of 13.25 per cent.

The yield in the last period was 2.1 per cent, which is slightly below target. However, this only covers a little over five months so the one-year objective of 5 per cent remains intact.

Changes: I am not pleased with the performance of SmartREIT and the fact it operates in the shopping mall space is a concern given the growing trend towards e-commerce. Therefore, I am selling our position in SRU.UN and investing the proceeds in Dream Global REIT (DRG.UN-T), which invests in office, industrial, and mixed-use properties in Europe. Dream’s price has been trending higher recently and it was trading at $10.40 at the time of writing. The units yield 7.5 per cent at the current price.

Selling SmartREIT will net us a total of $4,926.06, including retained earnings. That will buy us 470 units of Dream, at a cost of $4,888. We will add the remaining $38.06 to our cash account.

We will also make a few other small purchases, using retained income, as follows.

IPL – We will buy 10 shares at $27.01 for a cost of $270.10. That will reduce our retained cash to $44.78 and bring our total position to 150 shares.

SIA – We’ll add 10 more shares at $17.50 for an investment of $175. This brings our position to 300 shares and reduces our retained income to $14.65.

RNW – We will buy another 10 shares at a price of $15.69 for an outlay of $156.90. This brings our share count to 370 and reduces the cash to $42.72.

FC – Finally, we will invest another $132.40 to buy 10 more shares of Firm Capital at $13.24 each. We now own 380 shares, with cash remaining of $11.90.

Remember, don’t do small trades unless you have a fee-based account. Use dividend reinvestment plans instead.

We will keep our cash of $1,552.48 in the EQ Bank savings account, which now pays 2.3 per cent. I’ll review the portfolio again in November.

Here is the revised portfolio.

TFSA Income Portfolio (revised May 19) Security Weight % Total shares Average price Book value Market price Market value Income retained BCE 9.4 80 $53.81 $4,304.50 $60.40 $4,832.00 $119.31 BNS 8.8 60 $65.41 $3,924.60 $75.48 $4,528.80 $345.60 BIP.UN 12.5 120 $36.37 $4,364.78 $53.54 $6,424.80 $52.20 BEP.UN 9.4 110 $37.94 $4,173.40 $43.77 $4,814.70 $264.21 IPL 7.9 150 $29.98 $4,496.35 $27.01 $4,051.50 $44.78 NWC 10.5 170 $24.77 $4,211.05 $31.81 $5,407.70 $268.35 SIA 10.2 300 $15.18 $4,554.40 $17.50 $5,250.00 $14.65 RNW 11.3 370 $12.56 $4,647.60 $15.69 $5,805.30 $42.72 FC 9.8 380 $12.59 $4,784.30 $13.24 $5,031.20 $11.90 DRG.UN 9.5 470 $10.40 $4,888.00 $10.40 $4,888.00 $0 Cash 0.7 $388.76 $388.76 Total 100 $43,544.57 $51,422.76 $1,163.72 Inception $41,000.00

