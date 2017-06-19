Whenever I research a stock for income-oriented investors I am not very concerned about capital gains potential. Instead, I look for securities that will provide good cash flow with the likelihood of dividend increases going forward.
Also, I am very conscious of risk. No security is risk-free, of course, so I define the potential problems with every security I pick so that readers can make an informed judgment about whether the risk/return parameters are acceptable to them.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- PrairieSky Royalty Ltd$28.18-1.05(-3.59%)
- Updated June 20 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.