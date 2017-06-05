The idea came from two readers who held GICs that were up for renewal. They were unhappy with the rates that were quoted and were looking for other options. This low-risk portfolio was my solution to their dilemma.

This mini-portfolio was launched in November 2012. It is designed for readers with a limited amount of money who want a better return than they could get from a GIC without taking on a lot of risk.

Stock Shares Avg. price Book value Market price Market value Retained income Gain/loss % BCE-T 140 $43.44 $6,081.50 $61.21 $8,569.40 $441.32 48.2 BNS-T 100 $55.52 $5,551.90 $76.22 $7,622.00 $548.60 47.2 FC.DB.A 60 $101.37 $6,082.00 $100.54 $6,032.40 $214.89 2.7 Interest $30.51 $37.68 Totals $17,745.91 $22,261.48 $1,204.81 32.2 Inception $14,984.55 56.6

Comments: The portfolio now has a total value of $23,466.29 (market value plus retained income). That’s up from $22,172.82 at the time of the November update for gain of $1,293.47 in the period. That’s an advance of 5.8 per cent in six months. Since the portfolio was created, we have gained 56.6 per cent. The average annual compound rate of return is now 10.5 per cent, far in excess of the return on even the most generous GIC.

Changes: Don’t mess with success. The portfolio is doing well at present so we’ll keep things as they are. We have a total of $1,242.49 in cash, which we will keep in the EQ account. It is currently paying 2.3 per cent.

I will review the portfolio again in November, on its fifth anniversary.

