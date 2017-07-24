Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Gordon Pape’s mailbag: Investing in Enbridge, RESPs and more Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Gordon Pape

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Although it’s summer, no one seems to be taking a holiday from money. Your questions keep pouring in and I am happy to answer as many of them as possible. Here are some of the latest.

Investing in Enbridge

Q - I currently do not have a position in Enbridge. Do you think that this might be a good entry point or do you foresee further downside? – Gord Z.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular