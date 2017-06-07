Your questions are coming in faster than ever so let’s go right to the Q&A inbox and see what’s on your minds.
Investing in resources
Q - I try to spread my individual security choices across the main sectors. One challenge I have always faced is choosing companies within the resources and commodities sector.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- International Business Machines Corp$151.01-1.36(-0.89%)
- Franco Nevada Corp$100.74-1.13(-1.11%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$23.58-0.59(-2.44%)
- Lundin Mining Corp$7.20-0.05(-0.69%)
- iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF$13.32-0.08(-0.60%)
- Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc$21.91-0.24(-1.08%)
- Barrick Gold Corp$22.79-0.07(-0.31%)
- Agrium Inc$122.67-1.09(-0.88%)
- Home Capital Group Inc$9.53+0.22(+2.36%)
- Updated June 7 12:57 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.