The inbox has filled up again with your questions, some of which are extremely interesting. Here is the latest instalment.

Robo investing

Q - Can you give any information generally on ETF robo investing and on WealthSimple in particular (which I understand is a group that involves people from Power Financial). We have not yet invested in individual ETFs because of the profusion of choices and bells and whistles and thought robo's may be a way to buy and try them with a small amount, less than $20,000.

Report Typo/Error