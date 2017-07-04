Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Has this investor really found something better than ETFs? Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Rob Carrick

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A reader reports that she had a nice little portfolio of ETFs going, but then started putting money into something she thought was better – TD e-series index mutual funds. Now, she has a question: Sell the ETFs and commit to e-series funds, or find some better ETFs?

We have a classic case here of an investor with a great strategy being distracted by a comparably smart approach for portfolio-building. What to do in this type of situation? Nothing. When you latch onto something that works, stick with it and stop worrying that you’re missing out.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Rob Carrick on Twitter: @rcarrick

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular