A reader reports that she had a nice little portfolio of ETFs going, but then started putting money into something she thought was better – TD e-series index mutual funds. Now, she has a question: Sell the ETFs and commit to e-series funds, or find some better ETFs?

We have a classic case here of an investor with a great strategy being distracted by a comparably smart approach for portfolio-building. What to do in this type of situation? Nothing. When you latch onto something that works, stick with it and stop worrying that you’re missing out.

